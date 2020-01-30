Florida plans to try to identify potential mass shooters

Florida law enforcement officers will be trained to spot potential mass shooters before they act under a program rolling out this summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top law enforcement officer spoke Wednesday at a news conference outside Orlando.

Under the program, Florida will be the first state in the nation to have a statewide plan for identifying threats and taking action to intervene.

The program starts in July with the introduction of a curriculum for recruits at police academies around the state. Training will then be offered to patrol officers and deputies, investigators and law enforcement executives.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.