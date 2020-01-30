Florida plans to try to identify potential mass shooters

Florida law enforcement officers will be trained to spot potential mass shooters before they act under a program rolling out this summer.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top law enforcement officer spoke Wednesday at a news conference outside Orlando.
Under the program, Florida will be the first state in the nation to have a statewide plan for identifying threats and taking action to intervene.
The program starts in July with the introduction of a curriculum for recruits at police academies around the state. Training will then be offered to patrol officers and deputies, investigators and law enforcement executives.
Larry Gillis
January 30, 2020 at 9:38 am
IDENTIFY THIS, YOU.
Libertarians are rightfully concerned with the details of this initiative.
Cops should always try to be “ahead of the curve”, of course, as it permits excellent police work. (Besides, being on the front lawn as the burglar comes out the front door — stolen goods in hand — can be SO satisfying).
However, the details of the surveillance program will necessarily involve babysitting mostly innocent citizens most of the time, and “therein lies the rub”, as we say.
It is too bad that the AP article said absolutely nothing about how the cops are gonna babysit us. (The editor should have kicked the story back, with a demand for details)
Larry Gillis, Libertarian