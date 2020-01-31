Connect with us

Dave Aronberg creates web portal to ease access to Jeffrey Epstein records

Aronberg said his office is still receiving large numbers of records requests.

on

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says his office has set up a new web portal to facilitate access to public records surrounding Jeffrey Epstein‘s 2006 grand jury indictment.

A link to that portal is available here.

The records — including transcripts, court documents and audio files — have all been released publicly before. But in a statement Aronberg said his office is still receiving enough records requests to make the move worthwhile.

“In response to a large number of requests, my office is posting online all the public records from the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein,” Aronberg said, while noting not all information is available to the public.

“The Jeffrey Epstein case occurred several years and multiple State Attorney administrations before I became Palm Beach County State Attorney in 2013. As such, I have never seen or had access to the Epstein Grand Jury transcripts, as the State Attorney’s office has never possessed them. As lawsuits and investigations continue to move forward, I hope that Epstein’s victims are able to achieve justice and closure they deserve.”

In fact, access to those grand jury records is still being fought over in court. As recently as early January, a judge denied public access to those records, citing the standard privacy afforded to grand jury proceedings.

The information has been sought as part of a special investigation initiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Palm Beach case ended with a 2008 plea deal that resulted in Epstein spending just 13 months in jail. That’s despite accusations that Epstein had sexually abused several young girls.

Despite that evidence, federal charges were nixed in favor of more lenient state charges. And Epstein spent much of that 13-month jail stay on supervised release outside of prison, during which he reportedly continued to victimize women.

Epstein was eventually arrested on similar charges in 2019. He died controversially while in federal custody. New York City’Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

