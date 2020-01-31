Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Florida activists push for state ratification of US Equal Rights Amendment

Headlines South Florida

Dave Aronberg creates web portal to ease access to Jeffrey Epstein records

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan calls for suspension of flights from China

2020 Headlines

With lack of serious challenge, Al Lawson fundraising in low gear

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.31.20

Federal Headlines

Judgment day? Impeachment trial could end soon
Florida NOW Barbara DeVane speaks at ERA rally.

Headlines

Florida activists push for state ratification of US Equal Rights Amendment

Activists say there’s no deadline on women’s equality.

on

Some Florida women are determined to fight for what they say is a guarantee for equal rights in the law.

Advocates want Florida to ratify the U.S. Equal Rights Amendment gathered at the Capitol this week to fight for the legislation. Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment earlier this month, which is the number of states needed to change the U.S. Constitution. But the deadline for the ERA ratification by the states passed decades ago. 

Democrats Rep. Fentrice Driskell is sponsoring the House bill (HCR 239) while Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson is sponsoring the companion bill (SCR 392). Neither have been heard yet in committee.

What’s giving the Florida activists hope is the action of three Democratic state attorneys general who have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice after it said it would not move to certify the ERA’s adoption.

Barbara DeVane, a lobbyist for the Florida National Organization for Women, said there’s no deadline on women’s equality.

“We’re going to keep it alive in Florida,” she said. “We do want to be the 39th state.”

There are bills filed in Congress to do away with the deadline, which could allow the amendment to be added to the U.S. Constitution. It’s likely the House will vote on the legislation this year.

DeVane said the U.S. House is scheduled to vote on HJR 79 on Feb. 10, but it’s likely the U.S. Senate will not hold a vote because of the highly partisan nature of the issue.

But it’s also not a male-versus-female divide either. Many women believe current anti-discrimination laws already protect them. Some women say the ERA would actually make women less equal.

The deadline was first set for 1979 and later extended to 1982. The attorneys general argue it’s not binding. The Justice Department has ruled the amendment process has to start again.

The ERA states, in part, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.