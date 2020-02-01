Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy campaign picks up $388K in fourth quarter of 2019

2020 Headlines

Adam Hattersley ends 2019 with $275,000 raised

2020 Headlines

Dane Eagle soars with $422K in contributions for congressional bid

2020 Headlines

William Figlesthaler infuses CD 19 bid with $400K of personal funds

2020

Randy Henderson pulls in $68k for bid for CD 19

2020

Ford O'Connell raised $300,000 in December

2020

Stephanie Murphy campaign picks up $388K in fourth quarter of 2019

Murphy’s take includes big donations from Chamber of Commerce, other business groups.

on

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy collected more than $388,000 in campaign contributions in the fourth quarter of 2019, providing her reelection campaign with more than $1.1 million in hand to open the new year for her bid for a third term representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

Murphy’s quarter was fueled by $268,510 in contributions from political action committees and another $119,749 from individuals during the last three months of 2019. Overall, her campaign now has raised $1.4 million and it ended the year with about $1.1 million of that in cash.

“Stephanie Murphy’s commanding fundraising lead demonstrates her strength headed into November and that her focus on jobs, security, and opportunity is clearly resonating,” stated Chip Harris, finance director for Murphy’s campaign.

Murphy, of Winter Park, is facing a bevy of Republican challengers seeking to take her on in the fall.

Among them, Orlando businessman Yukong Zhao reported raising $119,932 in the first quarter of his campaign, and ending the year with $116,165 in the bank, while Orlando lawyer Vennia Francois reported raising $14,510 in the quarter and now $29,734 for her campaign, and finishing the year with $15,911 in the bank, according to filings posted by the Federal Election Commission.

The end-of-the-year campaign finance reports had not yet been posted by late Friday for other candidates, though Dr. Leo Valentin’s campaign announced three weeks ago that it had banked $250,000 during the quarter.

The other active Republican CD 7 candidates include Longwood mortgage broker Richard Goble, Lawyer Chelle DiAngelus of Longwood, DeBary City Councilman Stephen Bacon, and Orlando businessman Thomas Delia. DiAngelus just entered the race.

During the fourth quarter, Murphy continued success in attracting PAC money that had fueled earlier quarterly reports. Among the latest PAC donations, Murphy picked up checks of at least $1,000 from 120 PACs, including a number of national business PACs.

Those included $5,000 checks from the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, the American Bankers Association, the American Hospital Association, the Consumer Technology Association, Intel, and Raytheon.

Other four-figure contributions came from PACs representing Abbott Laboratories, the American Resort Development Association, Baker & Hostetler law firm, Bank of America, the Blue Dog Coalition [of which she is a cochair,] the Brady gun law reform group, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 756, Northrup Grumman, FedEx, PJMorgan Chase & Co., Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, the National Restaurant Association, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Publix, Goldman Sachs, and Verizon.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.