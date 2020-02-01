Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Assault weapons ban initiative misses deadline for 2020 ballot

2020 Headlines

It's on! Florida presidential primary ballots already going out

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy campaign picks up $388K in fourth quarter of 2019

2020 Headlines

Adam Hattersley ends 2019 with $275,000 raised

2020 Headlines

Dane Eagle soars with $422K in contributions for congressional bid

2020 Headlines

William Figlesthaler infuses CD 19 bid with $400K of personal funds

2020

Assault weapons ban initiative misses deadline for 2020 ballot

Assault weapons ban bills in the Legislature have yet been heard

on

A proposed constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons in Florida won’t appear on the November ballot.

Ban Assault Weapons Now (BAWN) is now targeting the 2022 ballot after the initiative fell far short of the signature threshold needed for a vote this year. That group only gathered 147,304 of the 766,200 needed by Saturday to head to voters.

Signatures collected for this year’s ballot referendum won’t expire for the 2022 ballot.

Family members of mass shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Pulse nightclub primarily comprise the Miami-based political committee. BAWN chairwoman Gail Schwartz‘s nephew, Alex Schachter was killed in Parkland.

“Despite the best efforts of the NRA and politicians in Tallahassee to place obstacles in our path, we will continue our fight to save lives by working hard to ensure voters have the final say over their safety in 2022,” Schwartz said. “Hundreds of thousands of Floridians from all across the state are behind this critical movement and it’s up to us to make sure we succeed where our so-called ‘leaders’ have repeatedly failed.”

For those who already own the potentially barred weapons, they would be required to register the weapon “by make, model, and serial number with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.” Absent that, possession of the weapons after a year of the amendment’s effective date would be illegal.

The amendment would also exempt “military or law enforcement use” of assault weapons.

Currently, seven states and the District of Columbia ban certain assault weapons. Democrats Sen. Gary Farmer and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith have repeatedly filed legislation (HB 627/SB 1208) for a ban, but it has not been scheduled a hearing in four consecutive years.

For the 2022 ballot, the 766,200 threshold, based each year on the previous election’s voter turnout, will likely change. But the initiative would still need the thumbs up from 60% of ballots cast.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Richard Nascak

    February 1, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    “Hundreds of thousands of Floridians from all across the state are behind this critical movement and it’s up to us to make sure we succeed where our so-called ‘leaders’ have repeatedly failed.”

    And the remaining millions see gun control for the lie it is.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.