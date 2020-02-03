Connect with us

Personnel note: Lila Jaber heads to Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Congratulations to Lila Jaber for taking a new role on the Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board of Directors.

Jaber is saying goodbye to Gunster.

Lila Jaber is leaving Gunster Yoakley & Stewart for a position on the Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board of Directors.

“I’m excited about this professional transition to the Chesapeake Utilities Board which will afford me an opportunity to learn more about the corporation for which I have so much respect and at the same time allow me to contribute my relationships, strategic development, and regulatory background,” she said.

Jaber’s selection is a natural fit for Chesapeake given her in-depth knowledge of the industry — served two terms as both Commissioner and Chair of the Florida Public Service Commission, the state board that governs utilities.

In an announcement, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation President and CEO Jeffry M. Householder said Jaber’s addition is a big get for the company.

“In addition to her remarkable years in public service and civic engagement, Lila complements the Company’s culture of leadership, ethics, entrepreneurial passion and diversity,” he said.

While she’ll no longer be leading Gunster’s Florida lobbying practice, Jaber told Florida Politics she will still have plenty of contact with her former colleagues.

“My loyalty to and friendship with Gunster will always remain a high priority and I welcome our continued work together in the Florida’s Women in Energy Leadership Forum as well as other initiatives to be announced soon,” she said.

One thing on the horizon: opening a new office for her solo practice, LilaJaber Consulting. The new space, set to open in late spring, will be next door to Cigars of Tally Lounge and Bar, which she said “is not a coincidence.”

