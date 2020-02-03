No impeachment witnesses? Blame Andrew Gillum

The consequences of Andrew Gillum’s overconfidence grow by the day.

Nearly every poll in the lead up to the 2018 election showed that the former Tallahassee Mayor would defeat Ron DeSantis and break the decades-long Republican trifecta in state government.

On Election Day, he fell short by a little over 33,000 votes.

Nobody could blame him for losing if he had actually gone all-in, but he didn’t. He left more than $3.5 million in the bank.

Whether his refusal to fight to the last dollar was due to cockiness or incompetence is no matter now, but the decision goes down as possibly the biggest “what if” of the past decade in Florida politics.

Though the 2020s are just beginning, it’s an early favorite for a twopeat.

One could argue that $3 million wouldn’t have swayed enough people to come out and vote for Gillum to change the results of the gubernatorial election. After all, his embrace of democratic socialism was never going to play well in many pockets of the state crucial for Democrats.

But could that cash have swayed 10,000 voters? Most likely yes.

If so, it’s likely former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson would still be in Washington while his replacement, Rick Scott, would be enjoying retirement rather than airing attack ads in Iowa.

The belief that Gillum could have pushed Nelson over the goal line is not a pipe dream.

Turnout was depressed beyond the norm in some reliably blue districts. In Florida’s 20th Congressional District, where Nelson thrashed Scott 82-18, turnout was just 70% of what it was in 2016.

Had it even reached 80%, Nelson would have won.

And if Nelson was still in Washington, there’s a solid chance the Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump wouldn’t end this week, as is expected. If Nelson were there, the American people — who, by an overwhelming margin, want the Senate to call witnesses — would get their wish.

Instead, Trump’s trial remains on the rocket docket thanks to the chamber’s 51-49 vote to bar witness testimony. If the Senate had voted 50-50, many constitutional experts say U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would have been the tie breaker rather than the Vice President.

Of course, Gillum and his apologists likely have a litany of excuses to trot out, just like when his voter engagement effort failed to make a blip in registration totals.

But excuses aren’t worth a nickel, let alone $3.5 million.