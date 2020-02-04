Florida Democratic Congressional delegation warns of health care misinformation in State of the Union address

Four Democrats from Florida’s Congressional delegation took to the phones Tuesday to warn Floridians of President Donald Trump’s impending misinformation campaign on a mainstream stage.

As Trump prepares for his third State of the Union Address (which Democrats hope will be his last), Trump’s Florida foes in Congress are highlighting what they believe are Trump’s failures, aided by Senate Republicans, on health care.

“He has continued to break his promises for the Sunshine State, and I expect to hear more of the same tonight,” said Orlando Congressman Darren Soto.

His beef: Trump is still trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act (colloquially known as “Obamacare”).

Access to health care has consistently ranked at or near the top of voters’ concerns in the 2020 election. It shows in the Democratic field of presidential candidates who offer varying ideas on how to make affordability a reality for Americans. Whether it’s U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s “Medicare for All” proposals or former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s more moderate Medicare/private insurance hybrid, health care is one of the most debated topics among the candidates.

“His ongoing campaign to savage Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act has made health care less successful and less affordable,” said South Florida Congresswoman Donna Shalala.

She and other Democrats from Florida highlighted Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address in which he vowed to protect Americans with preexisting conditions. Yet, as the group of Democrats pointed out, Trump is still challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, which offers substantive protections for those suffering from preexisting conditions.

Also, Trump’s recently announced an optional program that would allow states to use block grants in place of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, a move Democrats claim would lead to service cuts and reduced enrollment. They instead want Florida to expand Medicaid under the original terms of Obamacare.

Further, Trump last month said he would consider cutting Medicare to reduce the federal deficit if he wins a second term in office. The statement was a departure from Trump’s 2016 campaign when he vowed not to cut Medicare.

On their Tuesday morning call, Democrats alleged Trump’s shift on Medicare was a direct response to his tax plan that reduced taxes for wealthy Americans and large corporations.

“The Trump economy is a disaster,” Shalala said.

The four Democrats on the call, which also included Congress members Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, unanimously agreed that Trump could not be given a second term to further his health care agenda, which they all described as damaging to Americans, particularly the most vulnerable.

Mucarsel-Powell said she meets every day with constituents — seniors, young people, nurses and teachers — who all share the same concern.

“Health care costs and prescription drug prices are too high,” she said.

Meanwhile, the group said they are working hard to find solutions. That includes House passage of the Lower Drug Prices Now Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices to be more consistent with lower prices other countries pay. Those savings would then be applied to private insurance as well.

But that act is “gathering dust” on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk, Wasserman Schultz said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night and is expected to focus on key issues facing voters this November, including health care.

Democrats said they hope voters will take Trump’s address, the most high-profile of the year, for what it’s worth and recognize that his version of his accomplishments is inflated and does not represent the sentiments of average Americans.

“Most Americans aren’t feeling any benefits from his economy,” Shalala said.