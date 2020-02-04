Station House founder to launch new co-work space in Sundial

The masterminds behind St. Pete’s Station House and the newly opened Hyde House in Tampa are developing a space exclusively for Sundial St. Pete, they announced Tuesday.

The 8,300 square foot project will offer a mix of co-work and event space in an atmosphere founder Steve Gianfilippo describes as fun and vibrant. The new addition at Sundial is expected to be a hotbed for innovation, entrepreneurship, collaboration and community.

“When I developed Sundial, I envisioned it being a hub for the community. A place where people could come to meet one another, work, eat, shop and play,” said Sundial Owner Bill Edwards. “This new project will be just that — an epicenter for business professionals to come together to work and an environment perfect for all kinds of events.”

“We have a great deal of exciting things planned for 2020. The welcoming of this project and the addition of the food hall from the visionaries behind Armature Works will make Sundial the most unique shopping center in Tampa Bay and one of the most visited places in downtown St. Petersburg,” Edwards continued.

The new concept will encompass prime space on the second level of Sundial next to Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The space joins a diverse team of Sundial tenants including Diamonds Direct, Sea Salt, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Chico’s, White House Black Market, Happy Feet Plus, Rays & Rowdies Team Store, Italian Idea Leather Goods, Man Cave, Jackie Z. Style Co., Tommy Bahama and AMC Sundial.

“We are excited to be extending our brand into the Sundial project alongside the Edwards group and the partners behind the Armature Works brand,”Gianfilippo said. “With all the exciting food and beverage changes planned on-site, the reopening of the Pier district, and proximity to Beach Drive, we feel this annex location of Station House will offer our membership base and nonmembers another convenient location to work, play, and celebrate, via our shared office and events combo.

Gianfilippo said the model “thrives with the surroundings” and expects the project to be a success.

The build out is expected to be complete sometime this year. Construction won’t affect existing Sundial occupants.