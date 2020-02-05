Connect with us

The battle over Lake O levels rages on. Photo courtesy NASA Earth Observatory.

SFWMD sends authorization request for Lake O restoration project — finally

The letter was sent after prodding from Ray Rodrigues.

The South Florida Water Management District has sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting authorization for the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project (LOWRP).

SFWMD announced the request in an email touting the district’s actions on four projects that are part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

A copy of the letter indicates it was sent Tuesday, shortly after Florida Politics reported that Estero Republican Rep. Ray Rodrigues questioned whether SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett was fit his job.

Rodrigues hammered Bartlett during a meeting of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee for his lack of action on the project. Bartlett told the panel he needed to discuss a separate project, the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, before he could send the LOWRP authorization request.

But Bartlett’s answer didn’t line up with statements from the SFWMD board or the U.S. Army Corps, and Rodrigues called that out during a letter he sent to Bartlett last week.

Now that the request is in, the U.S. Army Corps can give the project the green light, which will make the state’s investment eligible for federal cost share credits.

The LOWRP project is aimed improving Lake Okeechobee water levels by increasing water storage capacity north of the lake.

After LOWRP and other projects in the restoration plan are completed, SFWMD expects an 80% reduction in discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

