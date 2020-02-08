Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Florida’s unpopular Common Core standards are officially ‘eradicated’

Headlines Tampa Bay

Moffitt returns $1 million to Florida over Chinese ties

Headlines Orlando

Pulse survivor research could offer first-ever look at how victims and families move on after tragedy

Headlines Influence

Manny Diaz still hopeful puppy mill legislation passes

Headlines Influence

Insurance parity elusive for drug addiction, mental issues

Headlines Influence

Appeals court backs Florida House in subpoena fight over taxpayer-funded Emeril TV show

Headlines

Florida’s unpopular Common Core standards are officially ‘eradicated’

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to get rid of Common Core.

on

Common Core in Florida is over.

The state Department of Education in a statement on Friday said the controversial set of academic standards “has been officially eradicated from Florida classrooms.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said he is recommending that the state Board of Education next week adapts Common Core’s successor, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, also known as BEST.

The Common Core standards were first proposed a decade ago by associations of governors and state education chiefs, and they were embraced in Florida by former Gov. Jeb Bush. The standards were adapted by 45 states and the District of Columbia, but they have come under criticism in the past decade.

A broad coalition of conservatives, liberals, parents and teachers found fault with Common Core for different reasons. Those included a belief that the federal government was intruding into local decisions, there was too much focus on testing, it took up too much classroom time and it was too costly.

After taking office last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to get rid of Common Core.

The new standards in Florida emphasize American history and civics at all grade levels, adds instruction on financial literacy in high schools, focuses on correct answers as opposed to methods in math and emphasizes classic literature and primary sources, according to the Department of Education.

“We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most — inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential,” DeSantis said in a statement.

In this article:
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    February 8, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: Common Corky Education

    Thank God for common sense Republicanism!

    VOTE REPUBLICAN 2020!

    Infowars.com Defensenews.com Judicialwatch.org Townhall.com Theepochtimes.com themilitary.com Openthebooks.com Armytimes.com usdebtclock.org Campusreform.org intelnews.org freespeech.tv Oann.com Navytimes.com Banned.video bizpacreview.com odmp.org jbs.org

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.