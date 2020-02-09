Republican leaders condemn van attack on Jacksonville voter drive

GOP leaders throughout the state and nation are condemning an act of unprovoked political violence.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in when a van plowed into a Republican voter registration tent in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Duval County Republicans said the attack was specifically targeting Trump campaign volunteers. On the county party Twitter feed, it was reported a brown or gold minivan “accelerated into a crowd of volunteers at the Kernan Village shopping center” on Friday. The driver made an obscene gesture before speeding away, witnesses said.

Jacksonville police arrested 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm on two counts of aggravated assault, according to News4Jax.

“First and foremost, I am relieved to hear that none of our volunteers were injured in this cowardly, and unprovoked attack,” said Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chairman.

“The safety and welfare of our volunteers is paramount, and I urge all REC leaders to remain vigilant as we continue to encourage Floridians to participate in our elections process. RPOF volunteers are the backbone of our party and these patriots were only taking time out of their day to help register voters.”

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” Duval GOP Chair Dean Black said. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said law enforcement was treating the situation seriously.

“This is outrageous,” he tweeted. “The hate is toxic and dangerous. Thankfully no one was injured but certainly they are shaken after being targeted because they were registering voters. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff and of course his team is on this.”

The attack drew condemnation from Republican leaders nationwide.

“These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump‘s supporters need to end,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted.

“We will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only make us work harder to win November.”

Even President Donald Trump weighed in, tweeting “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”

Sen. Marco Rubio called the incident a “politically motivated attack” in a tweet.

Gruters in a lengthy statement wrote volunteers won’t limit their political activity out of fear.

“Political violence is contrary to everything our country stands for. It is one thing to debate an issue and to politically disagree, but it is another when these disagreements turn into physical attacks. Violence against those who hold differing political beliefs is never appropriate,” he wrote.

“Rest assured, yesterday’s attack will not deter the RPOF and its dedicated volunteers from its ongoing efforts to register people to vote in the 2020 Presidential election cycle. Every Floridian should exercise their right to vote no matter which party they belong to. We, collectively, need to ensure that volunteers, voters and all those involved are able to safely and freely participate in our elections process with no fear.”