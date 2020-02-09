Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Charlie Crist calls for transparency and action on coronavirus

Federal Headlines

Florida Bar passes on Miami-Dade Democratic Party complaint against Matt Gaetz, says separate inquiry already underway

Federal Headlines

Miami-Dade Democratic Party files Bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for alleged obstruction of impeachment process

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio critiques Obama admin's failure to stop Russian meddling in 2016 election

Federal

Donald Trump unleashes impeachment fury in acquittal ‘celebration’

Federal Headlines

Matt Gaetz wants help for very old military veterans

Federal

Charlie Crist calls for transparency and action on coronavirus

U.S. outbreaks are limited and Crist hopes to keep it that way.

on

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take greater action on detecting and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to CDC Director Robert Redfield, Crist asked for transparency in the agencies planning as well as additional action on how individuals and families can take preventative action.

President Donald Trump does not plan to request emergency funding to respond to the outbreak, which has left many lawmakers frustrated, according to The Hill.

While only 12 cases have been reported in the U.S., officials are concerned action is needed to stave off a more widespread problem.

Coronavirus first began in China at the end of 2019. So far more than 28,000 cases have been confirmed in Asia, Europe and North America, including in the U.S.

Crist’s call for action specifically targeted outreach, prevention and education outreach for vulnerable communities including young children, seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

“As you know, the world is confronting a global health emergency.  A novel coronavirus has spread across continents and could be particularly contagious – even before an infected person shows symptoms,” Crist wrote.

“With new information coming out every day, my constituents are concerned about what the virus could mean for them and their families and what their government is doing to keep them safe.  They want to be informed and engaged, not left in the dark like what they are seeing out of China.”

Crist blamed the Chinese government for allowing the virus to spread by concealing early information about the illness.

“To avoid a repeat of that in the United States, transparency is key,” Crist wrote. “While the Administration recently announced bold steps, it is critical that CDC get the message through to the American people about what they can be doing to protect themselves and their families.”

Also critical, Crist added, is outreach to people who may be at greater risk of contracting the virus.

“At a time when the American people are wondering if we are doing everything we can, the more information CDC can convey, the better,” Crist wrote.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    February 9, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Charlie Crist and Marco Rubio are like peas in a pod — every week, they have to say something about something for the sole purpose of reminding the public that they exist.

    Personally, I think it would be nice to forget all about both of them for at least a couple of weeks at a time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.