Personnel note: Katie Kelly joins Foley & Lardner

Personnel note: Katie Kelly joins Foley & Lardner

Kelly comes to the firm from the Suwannee River Water Management District.

on

Foley & Lardner has added a new public affairs adviser.

The lobbying firm announced Monday that Katie Kelly has joined their State and Local Government Solutions Practice.

Kelly comes to the firm from the Suwannee River Water Management District, where she was responsible for directing the Office of Legislative and Governmental Affairs.

“We welcome Katie Kelly. She is a great addition as we continue to invest and expand our Tallahassee office. She will strengthen our ability to serve clients in the Capitol and across Florida,” said Jim McKee, managing partner of Foley’s Tallahassee office.

Robert Hosay, who chairs the State and Local Public Affairs Practice, added, “We’re excited to welcome Katie Kelly to our team. As we grow our State and Local Government Solutions Practice, Katie’s extensive government experience and strong executive and legislative relationships will only strengthen our ability to deliver results for our clients.”

Kelly’s legislative affairs extends beyond her work at SRWMD.

Also on the resume are stints at Deputy Chief of Staff, as well as, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection; Intergovernmental Coordinator at the Northwest Florida Water Management District; Government and Community Affairs Director at the Southwest Florida Water Management District; and Director of Infrastructure and Governance for the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Foley & Lardner is a full-service law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers across 24 offices in U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

In addition to Hosay and Kelly, the firm’s Florida lobbyists include Jason Allison, Christian Caballero, Jennifer Kelly, Austin Neal and Jonathan Steverson.

Their client sheet spans several industries, including agriculture, construction, health care, technology, telecommunications and transportation

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

