fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Senate panel approves pair of Ron DeSantis appointees to water management district

Headlines Influence

Joe Gruters' drones for law enforcement officers bill soars through final committee

Headlines Influence

Contentious alimony bill gets second House hearing Tuesday

APolitical Headlines

UF research spending hit new high in 2019

Headlines Influence

Bill would tag the Secretary of State as the Chief Arts and Culture Officer

Headlines Jax

Man who drove van at GOP voter sign-up worked as stage hand
Gov. Ron DeSantis tours Little Hickory Bay near Bonita Springs

Headlines

Senate panel approves pair of Ron DeSantis appointees to water management district

Those appointments move to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections for review.

on

A Senate panel is advancing a pair of gubernatorial appointments to the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD).

The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources met to review those appointments Monday afternoon. At issue were the appointments of Drew Bartlett to serve as the group’s Executive Director and “Alligator” Ron Bergeron to serve on the SFWMD Governing Board.

Monday’s committee hearing was the second stop for Bartlett. The Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government approved Bartlett’s appointment in January.

The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources was Bergeron’s first stop.

That committee was actually scheduled to hear his appointment last weekend, but the hearing was derailed after a contentious exchange between Bergeron and Committee Vice Chair Ben Albritton.

Both Bergeron and Albritton accused one another of making incorrect statements regarding agricultural issues. That led to Sen. Debbie Mayfield requesting to delay the vote one week.

The panel ultimately approved Bergeron after the delay, with Vice Chair Albritton the sole “no” vote on the Committee.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections will also review Bergeron and Bartlett’s appointments before moving to the full Senate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis installed Bartlett and Bergeron as part of his effort to overhaul SFWMD management.

Just days after taking office, DeSantis called for the resignation of the entire SFWMD Governing Board. The board had previously been filled by DeSantis’ predecessor, Rick Scott.

Bergeron was one of the first two members DeSantis named to fill vacant seats on the Board. Those selections were made late last January.

Bergeron is a longtime environmental activist, with a particular interest in the Everglades. Bergeron advised DeSantis on the environment during the campaign. He also has experience as a developer and spent a decade on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In March of last year, DeSantis followed up by naming Bartlett the group’s Executive Director.

Bartlett previously served as a deputy secretary and engineer at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). During Bartlett’s six-year tenure at DEP, his role included working on Everglades restoration. He also spent 16 years at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Also on the committee’s agenda Monday was the confirmation of Hugh Thomas as the Executive Director of the Suwannee River Water Management District. The committee advanced that appointment as well.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.