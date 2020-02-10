Man who drove van at GOP voter sign-up worked as stage hand

The man who authorities say deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans was working as a stage hand and had been living in northeast Florida for two years, according to jail records and an arrest report.
Gregory Timm, 27, was a stage hand who had been referred work through the local International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, according to the arrest report released Sunday.
Jail booking information said he had lived in Jacksonville for two years.
The heavily redacted arrest report didn’t offer a motive for the Saturday incident and didn’t reveal Timm’s political affiliations. Records from Arizona showed Timm registered to vote in 2011 as a “non-partisan.” Florida records showed no voter registration information for him.