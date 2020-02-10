fbpx
Man who drove van at GOP voter sign-up worked as stage hand

School board term limits measure clears final Senate panel

Vacation rentals boosted Florida economy by $27B in 2018

Contentious alimony bill gets second House hearing Tuesday

Bill requiring moment of silence in schools backed in House

Ride-share advertising bill clears another Senate committee
In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, image taken from video a voter registration tent lays on its side after Gregory Timm drove a van through it, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday, Feb. 9, Timm was arrested in the incident. (WJXT News4Jax via AP)
He had been referred work through a local theater employee union.

on

The man who authorities say deliberately drove a van into a tent where voters were being registered by local Republicans was working as a stage hand and had been living in northeast Florida for two years, according to jail records and an arrest report.

Gregory Timm, 27, was a stage hand who had been referred work through the local International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, according to the arrest report released Sunday.

Jail booking information said he had lived in Jacksonville for two years.

The heavily redacted arrest report didn’t offer a motive for the Saturday incident and didn’t reveal Timm’s political affiliations. Records from Arizona showed Timm registered to vote in 2011 as a “non-partisan.” Florida records showed no voter registration information for him.

