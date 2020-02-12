Former Florida GOP executive director George Riley to lead clean energy effort

Former Republican Party of Florida Executive Director George Riley will be the new state director of Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida, the group announced Tuesday.

Riley, who served as RPOF executive director from 2016-19, has more than a decade of experience with politics and grassroots activities.

Conservatives for Clean Energy Florida launched last September as the Sunshine State’s branch of the national organization, seeking to educate the public and policymakers about the varied economic benefits of clean energy and to advocate for free-market policy solutions that increase clean energy innovation and investments in Florida.

“George brings a wealth of experience and history of conservative activism to our Conservatives for Clean Energy team,” said Mark Fleming, president and CEO of Conservatives for Clean Energy. “We are excited to have George leading our work to educate and promote free-market clean energy initiatives among Florida leaders and the public.”

The Florida launch was highlighted with release of a poll showing broad support among Floridians for clean energy policies, including among conservatives and independent voters.

The poll also set the stage for the group’s opportunities and challenges:

The survey found 91% of Sunshine State voters think Florida needs to accelerate the growth of clean energy. Nearly as many believe property owners should be able to produce energy on their own land. Additionally, 60% of voters who self-identify as “very conservative” said they would support an “all of the above” energy policy.

The poll also found 68% of Floridians were concerned about climate change, including significant percentages of independents and “soft Republicans.” But not, generally, those who identified themselves as “base Republicans.”

In his role at the RPOF, Riley helped oversee the successful election cycles of 2016 and 2018. In 2018, he oversaw $85 million in expenditures that went through the state party for five statewide campaigns. Additionally, Riley worked with the RNC Victory Program to onboard nearly 100 employees for the 2016 and 2018 programs.

Riley began his career in 2008 serving as a victory director in Tampa.