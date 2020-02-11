fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Alimony reform bill heads to final House committee with hesitant approval

Headlines Influence

Democrats file amendments to derail House bill weakening Agriculture Commissioner's office

Headlines Influence

Stakeholders voice opposition to university merger plan and EASE scholarships change

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sixty Days for 2.11.20 — A prime-time look at the 2020 Legislative Session

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

With $20K January haul, Rhonda Rebman Lopez leads HD 120 field for fifth straight month

Headlines

Clearwater one step closer to aerial transit system in Tampa Bay

Headlines

Alimony reform bill heads to final House committee with hesitant approval

HB 843 would eliminate permanent alimony.

on

So-called alimony reform legislation advanced to its final committee with divorcees, remarried individuals and others sharing personal testimony on both sides of the bill Tuesday.

The proposal (HB 843) by Rep. Alex Andrade would do away with permanent alimony and would set the presumption of child custody time sharing at 50-50. In the past, the Pensacola Republican has likened permanent alimony to “forced labor” by requiring payors to work past retirement age.

Alimony recipients argued cutting permanent alimony would leave retirement-aged divorcees homeless, but Andrade disputed their claims.

“There are 44 other states that have done away with it in the past, and you have not seen this massed movement to dependence on the state,” he said.

Attorney Philip Wartenberg, representing the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, said the bill is unnecessary because laws as they currently exist work fine. Courts use discretion, which he feared the 50-50 presumption would upend, to establish fair and equitable rulings.

“The idea that courts order permanent alimony, that’s not actually true either,” he said. “It’s a small number of cases that result in permanent alimony awards right now.”

But even Plantation Democratic Rep. Michael Gottlieb, the most vocal detractor on the panel, felt testimony Tuesday revealed the alimony system’s shortcomings, even if the anecdotes came from extreme cases.

“We’re definitely hearing about certain inequities in the system and the system clearly needs reform, I just don’t think this reform is it,” he said. “I think it’s too far reaching, I feel that it’s throwing away the baby with the bathwater and that it just doesn’t do necessarily what it sets out to accomplish.”

And House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Rep. Clay Yarborough broke from his party to vote against the bill. The panel passed the measure 7-4.

“I still have concerns about obligees depending on their unique situations and especially on the point of some of them having to turn to the state and to taxpayers for assistance,” he said.

However, West Palm Beach Democratic Rep. David Silvers gave the bill his temporary approval. But if the legislation hits the House floor without addressing some stakeholder concerns, he might change his mind.

1992 Florida Supreme Court ruling found that retirement counts as a change in circumstances that can modify alimony. But Andrade says codifying it in state law would save Floridians from making costly appeals in court.

Currently, long-term alimony can be modified at a judge’s discretion.

Alimony reform has been a hot-button issue for the past several Legislative Sessions. In 2016, a reform bill made it to Gov. Rick Scott, who vetoed it over concerns it would harm children.

Last month, HB 843 cleared the House Civil Justice Subcommittee with a party-line vote. The Senate companion (SB 1832), sponsored by Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel, has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Alan Elkins, Esq.

    February 11, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Just to be clear, the Supreme Court case that you refer to (Pimm) holds that retirement is a factor to be considered in an alimony modification…not the sole factor.
    As a family law attorney with 40 years of experience I can assure you that I have had many cases where the court continues to make the obligor pay past full Social Security age .
    Alimony reform is needed to balance the interests of all parties.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.