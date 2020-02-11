fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Farmers worry E-Verify will worsen labor scarcity woes

Headlines Influence

Will Robinson's lottery warning bill advances in the House

2020 Headlines

In 2015 audio, Mike Bloomberg advocates targeting minorities

Headlines Influence

House pitches wide-ranging tax package

Headlines Influence

Insurers, homeowners push to end frivolous lawsuits

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott, still not trusting China, has several questions about U.S. efforts to protect Americans from coronavirus
In this, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 photo a worker sorts through tomatoes after they are washed before being inspected and packed, in Florida City, Fla. A Florida bill mandating that private companies verify each new hire's eligibility to work in the U.S. is worrying farmers in the agriculture-rich state. The growers complain they are struggling to find farm workers as the unemployment rate reaches record lows. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
In this, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 photo a worker sorts through tomatoes after they are washed before being inspected and packed, in Florida City, Fla. A Florida bill mandating that private companies verify each new hire's eligibility to work in the U.S. is worrying farmers in the agriculture-rich state. The growers complain they are struggling to find farm workers as the unemployment rate reaches record lows. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Headlines

Farmers worry E-Verify will worsen labor scarcity woes

E-Verify could cost employers up to $24K in year one.

on

On a recent afternoon, many stools stood empty beside a conveyor belt where workers examined a stream of green tomatoes and tossed aside those with holes and cracks at a South Florida packing house.

Paul J. DiMare, one of the country’s leading producers of fresh tomatoes, recalls the days when hundreds of foreign workers lined up to labor in the fields or box the produce at his facility in Florida City. The machines roared for more than 12 hours a day as truckloads of tomatoes rolled in to be washed, inspected and packaged. Now, they run for only four.

“If you have no labor, you can’t run your operation,” DiMare says.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.