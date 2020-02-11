Rick Scott calls for World Health Organization analysis on coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is calling for an in depth analysis on the extent of the coronavirus.

In a letter to World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Scott asked the organization to launch its own analysis to determine the scope of the outbreak, again arguing China cannot be trusted to be forthcoming with accurate information.

“While there are reports the virus has infected more than 40,000 people globally, I do not trust Communist China to coordinate in a transparent and efficient manner when it comes to combatting the threat of the virus,” Scott wrote.

“We need to know exactly how many cases are confirmed, where they are confirmed, fatality rates, and where and how the virus is being transmitted. We also need to know how long the virus can persist on inanimate surfaces so we can ensure that products and produce coming from China are not harmful to our citizens,” he continued.

Scott’s letter coincides with questions he released earlier Tuesday he plans to ask the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs several questions about the scope of coronavirus, the U.S. response to the outbreak and what more can be done to protect Americans.

In his letter to the WHO, Scott urged the agency to conduct its analysis quickly as possible “so we can get an up-to-date picture of the extent of the threat we face.”

“This information will ensure that all nations have the accurate information needed to protect their citizens,” he wrote.

Scott also expressed concerns about China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan as the virus continues to spread.

“The WHO continues to exclude Taiwan from its membership, meetings, and information. Taiwan, especially in the face of the Coronavirus, must be allowed full participation in the WHO to protect their citizens, and I implore you to make every effort to support Taiwan.

Communist China cannot be trusted with truthfully representing critical information about the Coronavirus. An independent analysis must be done immediately to protect the scientific integrity of the research data for epidemiologists and other researchers,” Scott concluded. “I look forward to hearing from you as we work together to do everything in our power to contain infection cases and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.”