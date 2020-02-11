fbpx
Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott calls for World Health Organization analysis on coronavirus

Federal Headlines

Darren Soto, Donna Shalala want unpaid Hurricane Maria claims in Puerto Rico resolved quickly

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott, still not trusting China, has several questions about U.S. efforts to protect Americans from coronavirus

Federal Headlines

In rare move, feds back away from Roger Stone sentencing proposal

Emails & Opinions Federal

Delegation for 2.11.20: Entitlement cuts — blame Obama — Fifth-Third turnaround — Guaidó — Vindman

Federal

Donald Trump lauded by Florida leaders for proposed Everglades spend

Federal

Rick Scott calls for World Health Organization analysis on coronavirus

Scott wants to find out exactly how many people are affected.

on

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is calling for an in depth analysis on the extent of the coronavirus.

In a letter to World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Scott asked the organization to launch its own analysis to determine the scope of the outbreak, again arguing China cannot be trusted to be forthcoming with accurate information.

While there are reports the virus has infected more than 40,000 people globally, I do not trust Communist China to coordinate in a transparent and efficient manner when it comes to combatting the threat of the virus,” Scott wrote.

We need to know exactly how many cases are confirmed, where they are confirmed, fatality rates, and where and how the virus is being transmitted. We also need to know how long the virus can persist on inanimate surfaces so we can ensure that products and produce coming from China are not harmful to our citizens,” he continued.

Scott’s letter coincides with questions he released earlier Tuesday he plans to ask the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs several questions about the scope of coronavirus, the U.S. response to the outbreak and what more can be done to protect Americans.

In his letter to the WHO, Scott urged the agency to conduct its analysis quickly as possible “so we can get an up-to-date picture of the extent of the threat we face.”

“This information will ensure that all nations have the accurate information needed to protect their citizens,” he wrote.

Scott also expressed concerns about China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan as the virus continues to spread.

“The WHO continues to exclude Taiwan from its membership, meetings, and information. Taiwan, especially in the face of the Coronavirus, must be allowed full participation in the WHO to protect their citizens, and I implore you to make every effort to support Taiwan.

Communist China cannot be trusted with truthfully representing critical information about the Coronavirus. An independent analysis must be done immediately to protect the scientific integrity of the research data for epidemiologists and other researchers,” Scott concluded. “I look forward to hearing from you as we work together to do everything in our power to contain infection cases and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.