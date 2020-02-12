fbpx
State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees meets with clinical leaders from the FHA in the Capitol.

Florida Hospital Association hosts clinical leaders at the Capitol

“We must support innovative, forward-thinking ideas that allow Floridians to receive the care they need, when they need it.”

For the second week in a row, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) greeted members in Tallahassee to support policies that increase access to quality health care for all Floridians.

Clinical leaders from around the state met with lawmakers and Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees on critical issues impacting patients and communities.

The FHA supports policies that increase health care access, enhance quality and patient safety, and lower health care costs. This Session, the Association is supporting legislation that would accomplish these goals by expanding the capacity of our health care workforce and increasing transparency around patient safety culture in hospitals.

During the visit, the FHA stood in support of House Bill 763 and Senate Bill 1370 on Patient Safety Culture Surveys.

“FHA has long supported transparency around hospital clinical performance data to help patients make informed decisions,” said FHA Interim President Crystal Stickle. “Supplying meaningful insight on patient safety culture is just one more step toward providing patients greater access to reliable, evidence-based data.”

Also, the Association recently joined Floridians Unite for Health Care to continue its drumbeat of support for autonomous practice for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) who have met increased practice standards, as outlined in House Bill 607.

“We must support innovative, forward-thinking ideas that allow Floridians to receive the care they need, when they need it,” Stickle said. “Developing and retaining a workforce that is prepared to meet the demand for care in our growing and aging state is a top priority, especially in rural and underserved communities where access to basic health care services is limited.”

