Jim Boyd breaks $200K in campaign coffers

Bradenton Republican Jim Boyd now has more than $200,000 for his Senate campaign.

The former state lawmaker pulled in $23,750 in new donations in January, bringing his total contributions to $202,775.

He’s also stepped up his consulting expenses, working with Jack Rogers out of Lakeland and Political Insights in Sarasota. But even yanking expenses out of the equation, Boyd holds $156,905 in cash on hand for his effort to succeed Senate President Bill Galvano in District 21.

Meanwhile, the Boyd-associated Building On Your Dreams Political Committee raked in a fresh $92,500 in January alone. That committee has about $414,706 in cash on hand to work with as well.

Brandon Democrat Amanda Linton, in contrast, raised $1,461 in January. The teacher and first-time candidate to date has raised $13,675, and has just $3,186 still available to spend.

The lop-sided fundraising has continued since Boyd first jumped into the race in August. Linton has relied on small donations while Boyd continues to see help from connections in Tallahassee and statewide.

Corporate donors to Boyd’s campaign include Mosaic Fertilizer, Employers EIG, Frontier Communications, Southern Wine and Spirits, Florida East Coast Industries and Sanofi U.S. Services, all of which donated $1,000 to Boyd’s campaign last month. RAI Services, a North Carolina tobacco company, also donated $1,000.

Insurance agent Charles Lydecker put in the only maximum donation from an individual during the month.

Political groups also donated significantly to Boyd’s coffers.

The FTBA Transportation PAC, Dermatology PAC of Florida, Florida Professional Employers and Florida Thoroughbred PAC all donated $1,000, as did the PSM PAC, Real Property Probate & Trust and the Florida Bar Real Property Probate and Trust PAC.

The Gunster law firm donated $1,000. So did a number of Miami-based real estate firms connected to Wayne Chaplin and Steven Becker. Government relations firm Johnson & Blanton also wrote a $1,000 check.