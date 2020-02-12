fbpx
Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Kim Daniels' primary challenger a deaf activist once beaten unconscious by police

Legislative Campaigns

Bob Rommel fundraised with style ahead of Session

Legislative Campaigns

Ray Rodrigues moved $700K around campaign and political accounts in January

Legislative Campaigns

Adam Botana increases money lead in HD 76 contest

Legislative Campaigns

Jim Boyd breaks $200K in campaign coffers

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

With $20K January haul, Rhonda Rebman Lopez leads HD 120 field for fifth straight month
Connell Crooms is running for office again.

Legislative Campaigns

Kim Daniels’ primary challenger a deaf activist once beaten unconscious by police

Primary challenger was beaten by cops in Hemming Park.

on

A Jacksonville activist and former citywide political candidate filed to run against a controversial Democrat incumbent.

On Tuesday, activist Connell Crooms filed to run against Rep. Kim Daniels, who represents HD 14 in Northwest Jacksonville.

Daniels has had one of the most compelling personal histories of anyone in the Florida Legislature, with a long vocation as an evangelical minister globally, and overcoming all manner of adversity to serve in elected office for most of the last decade.

However, her opponent has his own unique history.

Crooms became known to Jacksonville residents in the wake of a protest that went awry in Hemming Park in 2017.

Crooms, who is deaf (and an activist for the deaf), ended up being beaten into unconsciousness by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers at that protest as a result of a provocateur’s actions.

Crooms was one of five protesters who were arrested; the charges were dropped against Crooms, with community sentiment on the side of Crooms and the rest of the Jax 5 protest contingent.

He briefly ran for Mayor, then shifted his focus to Jacksonville City Council At-Large District 1, saying that Curry spent a million dollars since he launched his run.

“We don’t beat up on hit dogs,” Crooms said.

However, Crooms suffered a resounding defeat, finishing in last place, with just 2,5% of the vote.

Daniels (backed in multiple elections by the Fraternal Order of Police) has expected a primary for some time, mentioning the possibility to this reporter and others as a “blessing.”

“I’m standing my ground. I have a right to be here. If they don’t like it,” Daniels said, “get a good opponent and send me home.”

Daniels, who represents HD 14 in Northwest Jacksonville, was first elected in 2016.

Daniels was re-elected in the Democratic primary in August 2018, defeating then-Duval County School Board chair Paula Wright despite the local party leaning in favor of Wright’s campaign.

As there were no GOP or NPA candidates, the open primary was decisive.

Last year, the Florida Chamber recognized Daniels as the most pro-business Democrat in the Legislature.

Her January donations include $1,000 contributions from The Fiorentino Group and three political committees: Florida Influence, Florida Opinion Leaders, and Florida Right Direction.

These are largely funded by Reps. Travis Cummings and Paul Renner, two Republican leaders.

HD 14 has a strong Democratic majority of its 107,000 registered voters, over 62,000 are Democrats.

However, these Democrats like what Daniels has to offer, despite consternation of establishment Democrats who see her as not aligning with them on key issues.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.