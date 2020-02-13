fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate panel OK's electric vehicle charging station study

2020 Headlines

Democratic super PAC launches digital media attack on Donald Trump over cuts to Medicare, Medicaid

Headlines

BEST vs. Common Core: Is there really that much of a difference?

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis calls for investigation of domestic violence prevention group after reports of abuse

Headlines Influence

'Florida is at risk': Democrats decry Donald Trump environmental budget cuts

2020 Headlines

Ted Deutch endorses Mike Bloomberg
A pair of bills would evaluate how to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations.

Headlines

Senate panel OK’s electric vehicle charging station study

Electric vehicles could help combat climate change.

on

A Senate panel is moving forward legislation that would set up a state study on the development of new electric vehicle charging stations.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture Environment and General Government approved the bill (SB 7018) Thursday morning.

The legislation would task the Public Service Commission, along with other state agencies, to study the potential expansion of electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

 Sen. Tom Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, presented the bill Thursday. The bill originated in the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee.

“The commission, in coordination with the Department of Transportation and the Office of Energy within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, shall develop and recommend a plan for current and future plans for the development of electric vehicle charging station infrastructure along the State Highway System,” the bill reads.

Conversa_728x90

A preliminary report would go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as House and Senate leadership, by Dec. 2020. The final report must be issued by July 1, 2021.

The measures require planners to review several factors, including projecting the increase in electric vehicle use in the state over the next 20 years. The plan must then assess the type of charging stations available now and ones that “may become available in the future” and strategize the best way to bring those stations to Florida’s roads.

Democratic Reps. Dan Daley and Ben Diamond introduced a bill in the House (HB 1239.) That bill has not received a committee hearing.

Lee told the subcommittee Thursday that the desire to study the issue stemmed from a need to lessen the impacts of climate change in the state.

“One of the things that we learned is that transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions here in our state,” Lee said.

The bill will next head to its final stop in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.