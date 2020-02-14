Amid bid for Appropriations Committee gavel, Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she helped raise $1M+ this cycle

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she helped raise more than $1 million this cycle for Democratic candidates as her party looks to keep control of the House in 2020.

The fundraising push comes as Wasserman Schultz pursues the Chair position on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which will open up following the November elections.

More than $400,000 of that total has been raised for members of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) Frontline Program. That program aims to identify vulnerable Democrats in tightly-contested races in order to boost their resources during the campaign.

A fellow South Florida Congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida’s 26th Congressional District, is currently on the DCCC’s Frontline list. She’s facing a challenge from a trio of Republicans including Omar Blanco, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, and restaurateur Irina Vilariño.

“Democrats cannot effectively pass the vital legislation unless we retain our House majority, and I’m working non-stop to make sure we do both,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement on her fundraising efforts.

“We must maintain and grow our House majority in order to pass budgets that truly reflect our Democratic values. Throughout my career, I have been committed to doing the hard work needed to accomplish those goals.”

Wasserman Schultz also cannot secure the Chair position on the Appropriations Committee if Democrats don’t keep their hold on the House, as that position would go to a member of the party in power.

The $1 million-plus claim derives from a variety of ways Wasserman Schultz has helped members including with call time, connecting candidates to large donors and appearing at fundraisers. Wasserman Schultz, like all Democratic members, is also required to pay dues to the DCCC, which can run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a cycle.

The campaign says they raised more than $410,000 at a single DCCC event in Miami Beach in January. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at that event.

Among the other Democrats running to be the next Appropriations Chair are U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Marcy Kaptur of Ohio. Current Chair Nita Lowey of New York is not running for reelection next year.

As for Wasserman Schultz’ own candidacy, she just crossed the $1 million mark in donations last quarter as she looks to defend her seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Her campaign has nearly $570,000 still on hand.