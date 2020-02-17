Dear Joe Biden: It’s time to drop out of the presidential race

Dear Joe Biden,

Your closest friends and family aren’t telling you this. Your trusted supporters are probably afraid to be straight with you. And, for certain, your paid advisers certainly don’t want to get off the campaign gravy train so soon.

But since I am none of those, I’m going to give it to you straight.

Get out now.

Mr. Vice President, you have served our nation with distinction for a very long time. Heck, you were in the U.S. Senate before Richard Nixon was impeached over 45 years ago. And in case you or your team has forgotten, this is your 4th attempt at the brass ring and it’s looking like Gourndhog Day for you once again.

It’s time to bow out with the same grace and dignity with which you have served.

Look at the facts. You didn’t just lose Iowa, you were shellacked. You were supposed to give U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders a run for his money in New Hampshire, but you not only were forced to cede defeat days out, you ended up in a distant fifth place. Fifth! Not to dwell too much on that, but you received less than half the votes of the little-known Senator from Minnesota who came in third.

And now your numbers in Nevada are beginning to cave which, at this stage, surprises exactly no one.

And so now you are putting your hope in the South Carolina comeback?

Recall, Joe, that your message, nay your underlying rationale, for why Democratic primary voters should support you was your electability. Forgetting for a moment that one running on an “electability” theme should win elections, the fact the you are hoping for a win because South Carolina has more than 60% African American voters is the opposite of an “electability” message.

There is no doubt that black voters are an important bloc in the Democratic primary and a vital part of our republic, but in order to beat Donald Trump come November, you simply must extend your base well beyond African Americans.

Further, new polls not only show you on a steady downhill slide, not even Democrats believe anymore that you are the most electable (that honor now goes to Sanders by a comfortable 10-point margin.)

As losses begin to pile up, your polling numbers dip and your electability drops, you have become the spoiler.

In looking at the recent results, the moderate wing of your beloved party is well above 50% and Sanders is holding steady above 25% but never above 30% which means that every vote cast for you is one less vote cast for someone who is not a self-admitted Socialist. As you don’t seem to be able to raise the kind of cash that Sanders can nor write the checks like Mike Bloomberg, you are officially a spoiler.

Mr. Vice President, you are better than that.

Though I am neither your close friend nor one of your paid advisers, I am saying the very thing that they — along with many Democrats — are thinking but are hesitant to say to you directly.

Please, sir, get out now, unite your party, and help put forth a candidate who hails from the center of your party, or at least not the far far left.

Go out with your head held high, sir. You have so much to be proud of and have served this country with dignity. It’s time to exit with that dignity or, as they say, “walk, before they make you run.”