fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate moves to require citizens initiative signatures from all congressional districts

Emails & Opinions Headlines

The Tampa Bay Times is in a glass house and it's not throwing stones

APolitical Headlines

Airbnb reports tax collections exceeded $100 million in 2019

Headlines Influence

Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs earns $2.1M in 2019

Headlines Influence

Lobbying compensation: The Legis Group notches $1.2M in 2019

Headlines Influence

Legislation giving pregnant inmates more protections scheduled for Senate hearing
Rep. Jamie Grant's bill targets citizens' initiatives

Headlines

Senate moves to require citizens initiative signatures from all congressional districts

All 27 districts.

on

The Legislative Session is more than half over, but lawmakers continue to toy with new ways to make citizens’ initiatives tougher.

A committee bill from the Senate Judiciary Committee (SPB 7062) proposes a citizens’ initiative to amend the Constitution to require petition circulators to reach signature thresholds of 8% of all registered voters from all 27 Congressional Districts. They also have to reach the 8% threshold in at least half of Florida’s Congressional districts, forcing petition gatherings to spread their efforts across multiple different parts of the state.

Without that second requirement, petition gathers could focus petition drives in only the state’s most populous areas like Tampa Bay, Miami and Orlando, which could mean the petitions gathered wouldn’t be representative of the whole state.

The proposed change adds an additional burden to petition drives by mandating groups reach the 8% threshold in all Congressional districts, not just half.

In the wake of recent citizens’ initiatives for medical marijuana and reenfranchisement for reformed felons, lawmakers have struggled with implementing these directives that run counter to their legislative proclivities.

While requiring half allows petition circulators to concentrate efforts in population-dense, more liberal urban and suburban areas, some more rural and conservative districts could present daunting challenges.

Legislation has already been moving in the House and the Senate that would make it tougher for the kinds of citizens’ ballot initiatives that have become part of the Constitution in recent years.

On Tuesday, a bill is headed toward its final committee stop (Judiciary) before the House floor. The next day, the Senate version is headed to its final committee (Rules).

HB 7037, filed by Rep. Jamie Grant, firms up requirements for political committees pushing citizens’ initiatives.

Citizens’ groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, take issue with “making petition signatures expire much faster and requiring an enormous number of signatures to be collected even before a proposal can move past the first legal hurdles.” That first legal hurdle is judicial review of ballot language, which is currently triggered when gatherers reach 10% of their total threshold. Grant’s legislation would increase that to 50% in a quarter of the state’s Congressional districts.

The Senate bill (SB 1794, carried by Sen. Travis Hutson) is arguably more daunting: proposing 33% to trigger review, with signatures from 2/3 of Congressional districts.

Additionally, the Financial Impact Estimating Conference would no longer be charged with giving the impact on local and state economies of any ballot item. Thus, findings such as “legal pot good for state economy” would be outside of scope, removing a potential argument for a given future ballot initiative.

The Attorney General would be given new latitude to reject an initiative as “facially invalid under the U.S. Constitution.”

Petition circulators, meanwhile, could have their legitimacy challenged by anyone.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    February 17, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    “lawmakers have struggled with implementing these directives that run counter to their legislative proclivities.”

    If it’s such a “struggle” to do as their bosses have instructed instead of whatever the hell they feel like doing, they could give up the thug life and go get real jobs in the productive sector.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.