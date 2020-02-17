What happened on that American Airlines flight is no laughing matter

It’s Presidents Day. It’s also less than a month to Florida’s presidential primary. And we’re smack dab in the middle of the 2020 Legislative Session. So you’d think there would be more important subjects to write about than an incident on an airline.

But what happened on a Jan. 31 American Eagle flight, in which a “fed-up” passenger punched the seat of the woman in front of him to get her to put her seat back in the upright position, is not a laughing matter.

It shouldn’t be fodder for late-night comedians or snarky blog writers.

It shouldn’t be a conversation starter, either, except for what charges should be filed against the passenger punching the seat in front of him.

In case you missed it, Wendi Williams, who describes herself as a teacher in Virginia Beach, shared on Twitter footage of a man seated behind her repeatedly pushed the back of her seat with his fist. She says before she started filming, he was actually forcefully punching her seat.

At some point in the flight, Williams says the man seated behind her asked “with an attitude” to return her seat to the upright position so he could eat from the tray table.

So she did — but when he was done eating, she said, she reclined her seat once again.

That’s when he started “hammering away,” she said. “He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD,” Williams wrote.

So, she started recording him.

In the video, the man, who hasn’t been identified, looks down at his phone on the tray table and continues to push her seat so it rocks. He appears to be seated against a wall and can’t recline his own seat.

Williams later characterized the incident as an assault.

Williams is absolutely right.

What she videoed happening to her is assault. The man in the video is not punching the seat. He’s punching her.

Deliberately and violently pushing one grocery cart into another so it bangs into the person you think is in your way in a shopping aisle is assault.

Deliberately and violently slamming a door on someone as they try to enter a public space is assault.

Deliberately and violently punching a seat so that it shakes and hurts the person sitting in it is assault.

Unfortunately for Williams, after she alerted a flight attendant, the Aunt Lydia of the skies “rolled her eyes” and offered the man she accused of hitting her seat some complimentary rum, she wrote in a tweet.

“She gave me a passenger disturbance notice & threatened to have me escorted off the plane!” she tweeted. “My crime was reclining my seat.”

After Williams tweeted about what happened to her, instead of the online world crowdsourcing the identity of the man in the video so that he could be shamed for what he did, if not arrested for it, the incident became a debate of, um, passenger etiquette.

“A plane passenger filmed a man repeatedly pushing her reclined seat with his fist. Who’s wrong here?” reads a headline on CNN.

“Is it wrong to recline your airline seat? Debate rages again after American Airlines incident” asks the USA Today.

Wait, what?

How did a situation in which a man physically attacks a woman become fodder for the whataboutism crowd?

So long as Williams did nothing to provoke an act of self-defense — and, sorry, not sorry, pressing the recline button on your airline seat is not a threat to anyone’s safety — there is zero justification for what that man did.

Again, what you watched in that video is ASSAULT.

He should be arrested. The enabling flight attendant should be disciplined.

By the way, what was going through Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian‘s head when he weighed in on the incident and said passengers should ask permission from their fellow passengers before pushing back their seats?

For one thing, it’s public relations 101 that when your competitor is setting itself on fire, you don’t have to pour gasoline on your own company. Second, and more important, before he discussed the etiquette of the air, he should have told the interviewer that what happened in the video is not acceptable and that such behavior would not be tolerated on his airline.

And, no, I am not going to snark at Bastian by saying “Build planes with more room for seats to recline,” because this incident is not about reclining a seat. It’s about what constitutes assault. Build planes with BarcaLoungers for seats and there will still be someone who thinks that’s not enough space.

Kudos to my friend, Christian Minor, an advocate for the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, for being one of the first to speak out on social media against Bastian’s brain-dead comments:

And with that, I’ll be cancelling my @Delta Amex Card and trading it in for one with no ties to the airline I’ll also no longer fly the airline When a CEO defends the essential assault of a paying (female) customer, that tells me all I need to know of company values of #Delta https://t.co/JDNowYchyv — Christian Minor (@chris_minor10) February 15, 2020

My wife, Michelle, and I discussed what happened in this incident. She reminded me of the too-many times strangers have approached her in a threatening manner after little or no provocation. (For example, a middle-age man was on the verge of assaulting Michelle because she had the audacity to stand in the back of the room at a recital at the Magic Kingdom and record it on her phone; never mind that everyone else in the room was recording the performance or that Michelle was not in anyone’s way; this man just thought it was appropriate to speak to a woman in a frightening manner.)

Michelle says these incidents happen when I am not around, leading her to believe that many people will speak to a woman who is alone much differently than they would if they were with a partner.

Isn’t that what happened here?

Is there any way the man recorded in this video punches the back of this woman’s seat if she is not alone? It’s highly doubtful.

But a woman, especially in this freedom-loving country, should not have to not be alone in order to not be concerned about her personal safety.

This is not Gilead. Not yet, at least.