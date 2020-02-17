Mike Bloomberg releases a barrage of ads targeting Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is buying up space for three new TV ads arguing Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Bloomberg has already spent a staggering $300 million on TV and digital ads. His campaign says he expects that number to at least double.

That’s led to some of his primary opponents to accuse Bloomberg of trying to “buy the presidency.” Bloomberg has risen in the polls without attending a single debate or competing in the Democratic primary process so far.

Still, Bloomberg’s election fortunes have risen, with a recent St. Pete Polls survey showing him edging out former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida.

And with Trump’s approval rating increasing in recent weeks following his acquittal on House impeachment charges, it’s no sure thing Democrats will defeat the incumbent in November despite a majority of Americans still disapproving of the President.

That’s a theme hit in one of Bloomberg’s 30-second ads.

“Here’s the scary truth: it’s easy to say ‘beat Trump,’ but it’s going to be harder to do,” the ad begins.

“We need someone who has the clout, toughness, and record of getting things done: Mike Bloomberg.”

Another ad features Bloomberg speaking to supporters, where he lays out his bona fides for taking on Trump in the general election.

“Now we know the Trump strategy — try to win by attacking, distorting, dividing. Mr. President, it won’t work,” Bloomberg says.

“I led a complex, diverse city through 9/11, and I have common sense plans to move America away from chaos to progress.”

Bloomberg took office four months after the 9/11 attacks.

Early general election polling — which isn’t always reliable at this stage — has shown Bloomberg performing well against Trump.

Separate polls from early February conducted by Morning Consult and Quinnipiac showed Bloomberg doing the best against Trump among the Democratic frontrunners. An Ipsos survey from that same time frame had Bloomberg tied with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as the best-performing general election candidates.

Since those surveys have emerged, Bloomberg has been hit with a series of negative stories on past remarks. In a leaked audio recording, Bloomberg defended his stop-and-frisk policy during a speech by stating he needed to “put a lot of cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

And Bloomberg has also faced several lawsuits accusing him of making crude and abusive comments toward employees, particularly women seeking maternity leave.

More than 1,300 delegates will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday, March 3. That will help paint a picture as to whether Bloomberg’s past controversies will register with voters. Floridians then take to the polls on March 17.