Daniel Webster holding Tallahassee fundraiser Wednesday

The fundraiser will be held at the Florida Retail Federation office at 8:30 a.m.

on

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster will be in Tallahassee this week to raise cash for his 2020 reelection campaign.

A wide array of lobbyists and influencers are hosting a fundraiser for the Central Florida Republican at the Florida Retail Federation office, 227 S. Adams St., Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

On the host committee for the event are FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley, Slater Bayliss of The Advocacy Group, Bob Burleson of Ballard Partners, Cynthia Henderson of Cynergy Consulting, Brecht Heuchan of The Labrador Company and Jon Johnson of Johnson & Blanton, among others.

The event invitation lists three donor tiers — it takes $250 to attend, $500 to earn co-host status and $1,000 to make the host list.

Webster was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 after serving in the state House and Senate, including as House Speaker from 1996-98. Since 2017, he has represented Florida’s 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties as well as parts of Marion and Lake counties.

CD 11 is a safe Republican seat. In 2018, Webster won reelection with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Two Democrats have filed to unseat Webster the 2020 cycle: Dana Cottrell and Jeffrey Rabinowitz. Cottrell had about $8,000 in the bank heading at the end of last year while Rabinowitz had less than $100 in his campaign account.

That pales in comparison to Webster, who has raised nearly $300,000 this cycle and had about $215,000 banked heading into the January.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

