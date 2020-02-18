fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

The transition to faceless Nikki Fried stickers continues at pumps statewide

Headlines Influence

Ed Hooper: Senate won't confirm Ron DeSantis pick for chief administrative judge

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.18.20

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time

2020 Headlines

Daniel Webster holding Tallahassee fundraiser Wednesday

Headlines Influence

Tom Lee moves to dump agriculture carve-out from E-Verify bill
A comparison of new and old gas pump stickers. Left photo by Jimmy Patronis/ Right photo by Max Flugrath.

Headlines

The transition to faceless Nikki Fried stickers continues at pumps statewide

Jimmy Patronis can hardly contain himself.

on

Republicans who couldn’t stand the sight of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on stickers can breathe easier at the gas pump.

The Department of Agriculture has continued replacing more labels adorned with the face of the elected official. New stickers still have Fried’s name and office number, but no smile.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis enthusiastically noted the change at one pump with an exclamation-point-laden tweet.

“The new stickers are out!,” he wrote. “The new stickers are out! The new stickers are out!”

The face of Fried caused an uproar in the Florida Capitol, particular in the House, which threatened to withhold more than $19 million in Department of Agriculture funding until the stickers with a photograph vanished everywhere.

Notably, Agriculture Commissioners have adorned gas station inspection stickers with their own names for decades. But Fried was the first to put a color photograph of herself smiling at Floridians as they pump their gas.

Picture courtesy Best of Homestead Facebook Page.

Of course, the change-over to mug-free inspection labels has been going on gradually across the state.

Miami Herald Reporter Samantha Gross made note of the switch at one Tallahassee pump in late January.

Conversa_728x90

It’s unclear how far along in the process the Department of Agriculture is in transitioning to a Fried-face-free tag on pumps.

Demands over decals came as the House looks to reduce the powers of Fried, Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office. The chamber passed legislation last week to move the Office of Energy out from Fried’s auspices and under the Department of Environmental Protection.

Fried called the proposed reauthorization a “partisan power grab” on the part of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

The bickering has agitated Fried.

“This could hold up food and fair ride inspections and stop consumer watchdogs from doing their jobs — risking the health and safety of people across the state,” she tweeted in January.

“This could put lives and careers at risk. And it’s all because of some stickers. It’s juvenile, petty and pathetic.”

Fried regular gets discussed as a potential challenger for the first-term governor in 2022.

Both she and DeSantis came into office after narrow election wins in 2018, both within the margin on mandatory recounts.

Fried beat Republican Matt Caldwell by 6,753 votes, out of more than 8 million cast.

DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum by 32,463 votes out of 8.1 million cast.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.