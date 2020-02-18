Doug Broxson: Farm Share's Hurricane Michael relief efforts have long-lasting benefits in the Panhandle

More than 16 months have passed since Florida was walloped by Category 5 Hurricane Michael, and many Panhandle residents are still in active recovery.

While residents in many parts of the state have moved on to other concerns, thousands of residents in Northwest Florida are struggling to adapt to their new reality and a new way of life. Recovery from the devastation inflicted by a disaster of that magnitude takes time and broad community collaboration to be successful.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that provides food and resources to communities throughout Florida, loaned its support during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Michael by supplying self-contained ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable foods, hot meals, water, cleaning items, hurricane supplies, and other essential resources in the days and weeks following the storm.

Before Hurricane Michael even made landfall, Farm Share had activated its relief plan — but no one could have anticipated this monster storm’s catastrophic effects in the Panhandle.

One example of the collaborative efforts needed to help the devastated communities survive was how the American Red Cross utilized Farm Share’s Quincy warehouse to stage 16 tractor-trailers filled with disaster relief supplies.

By working with agency partners and government officials statewide, Farm Share was able to distribute more than 3 million pounds of food and supplies, equivalent to almost 77 semi-truck loads of food.

This help was delivered within the first 32 days after Michael’s impact — a notable accomplishment considering Farm Share’s North Florida base had gone without power for more than a week.

Farm Share is a vital and reliable organization in communities across Florida.

Not only is it one of the first organizations to step up in times of large-scale devastation, but it works year-round to ensure that every household in Florida has access to fresh and healthy food.

You can help. If you’re interested in making a difference, consider volunteering with Farm Share this year. It was only through the support of hard-working volunteers, who contributed nearly 11,000 hours of their time to help following Michael, that Farm Share’s life-sustaining assistance was even possible.

To register as a volunteer and learn more about Farm Share’s work, visit FarmShare.org.

___

Doug Broxson represents Senate District 1, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, and part of Okaloosa counties in the Panhandle.