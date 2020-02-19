Conservation Voters thank Kathy Castor for climate action in latest TV ad

The League of Conservation Voters and House Majority Forward on Wednesday launched a television ad praising U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor for her work on pro-environment policies in Congress.

The Florida ad is part of a $1 million campaign thanking eight Members of Congress for their legislative action and leadership on locally significant environmental issues.

The ad shows images of the Tampa skyline, part of Castor’s district, and images of things like solar panels, waterways and polluting power plants.

“On climate change, Congresswoman Kathy Castor knows we don’t have time to waste,” a narrator begins.

The ad then jumps to video of Castor talking about environmental issues.

“One of the reasons I ran for Congress was to fight for a clean and healthy environment,” Castor says in a television interview.

She continues in a floor speech, “that requires action. Urgent action. Ambitious action.”

As chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Castor has led efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change by informing policy recommendations and helping to pass the Climate Action Now Act, which requires the President to develop and update an annual plan on climate action.

“While other politicians stood still on climate change, Castor took charge, became a national leader, fought for tax breaks for solar and wind energy.” The ad’s narrator continues. “It’s the most urgent issue of our time. Thank Congresswoman Castor and tell her to keep leading the fight for clean energy and climate action.”

The ad campaign will run for two weeks.

“Poll after poll shows people are demanding action on climate change, clean water and clean air more than ever before,” said Gene Karpinski, president of the League of Conservation Voters. “Fortunately environmental champions in Congress like Kathy Castor are responding in big ways by passing legislation and holding polluters accountable.”

“We want their constituents to know about several recent actions where their representatives put the health and safety of people and the planet first so they can thank them and encourage them to keep making progress on these issues.”

Over the past year, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has worked to fight against policies in President Donald Trump’s administration they view as dangerous including environmental regulation rollbacks.

Most recently, the House passed the PFAS Action Act to start taking action on dangerous chemicals found in drinking water and passed legislation to protect the Atlantic and Pacific coasts from offshore drilling.

Several individual members, including Castor, have been outspoken advocates for extending tax incentives for clean energy.

“At a time when leadership is in short supply, Rep. Kathy Castor is doing the hard work to fight for clean air and water for our families,” said Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority Forward. “Rep. Castor is taking responsible steps to pass legislation that will strengthen environmental protections and hold big polluters accountable, while also encouraging innovation and the expansion of a clean energy economy.”