fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Eight is enough? House sets up popular vote on school board term limits

2020 Headlines

Super PACs aid Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar whether they like it or not

2020 Headlines

Rivals take pre-debate shots as Mike Bloomberg faces major test

2020 Headlines

NRCC spotlights Dane Eagle, Amanda Makki, Maria Alvira Salazar in Young Guns program

2020 Headlines

Appeals court: Florida can’t bar felons from vote over fines, fees

Headlines Influence

Annette Taddeo's animal leasing ban put down this Session
Anthony Sabatini's School Board term limits bill is cued up for House vote.

Headlines

Eight is enough? House sets up popular vote on school board term limits

Entrenched incumbents are targeted.

on

A proposal to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot that could impose term limits on all school board members was set up for a House vote Wednesday.

HJR 157, filed by Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, would lay the groundwork for an “eight is enough” rule, similar to term limits imposed on state legislators.

The bill sets up a potential Constitutional amendment to be voted on this November, which would ultimately have to be ratified by 60% of those voting.

The bill’s a refile: it did not get to the House floor last year, though it cleared all three committees of reference.

“This is not a bill that creates school board term limits … it creates a referendum,” Sabatini said previously. “Two four year terms, eight years total.”

Sabatini, on the House floor, extolled the benefit of term limits, allowing people to “rotate” and not to “stagnate” in office.

“We have school board members nearing 50 years in the same office,” Sabatini noted Wednesday. That tenure, he suggested, can lead to “apathetic voters.”

Sabatini cited polling data showing 82% support for term limits, returning to polling in answers to questions from the opposing party.

The bill only applies to school boards, Sabatini noted.

Democrats had questions and expressed concern Wednesday.

Rep. Joe Geller zinged the sponsor, saying elections allowed voters to determine if incumbents “were out of terms.”

“The power of incumbency,” Sabatini cautioned, makes some candidates “unbeatable.”

Geller also suggested that localities may have disparate opinions about term limits. Sabatini said that term limits polled strong statewide.

Rep. Tracie Davis likewise cautioned that the bill is “one size fits all.”

“Counties are different,” Sabatini said, but aligned on the need to rein in school board terms.

Related Senate bill SB 1480 awaits a hearing by Rules, its final committee. It is sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters.

If the proposal passes the House and Senate, it would go on the November ballot, where 60% of voters would have to ratify it via Constitutional amendment.

Opposition has been present from the educational establishment, and it has been consistent with Democratic talking points.

The Florida Education Association has asserted that while “term limits for school board members might sound good, there could be some unintended consequences for voters. The true intent is to further weaken school boards’ power to shift local control up to the state level.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.