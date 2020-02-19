fbpx
Super PACs aid Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar whether they like it or not

Super PACs are airing ads in Nevada and South Carolina.

Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are getting help for their presidential bids from separate super PACs, whether they like it or not.

Persist PAC started running ads Wednesday in Nevada to support Warren. The Massachusetts Senator has made lessening the influence of unlimited spending a centerpiece of her campaign. Kitchen Table Conversations PAC is running ads in Nevada and South Carolina to help Klobuchar. The Minnesota senator has rejected contributions from corporate political action committees.

It’s the type of spending that Democrats lined up against at the start of the campaign. But as outside groups backed other candidates and billionaire Mike Bloomberg joined the race, making multimillion-dollar ad buys across the United States, the groups and supporters such as Emily’s List said they needed to jump in and help boost the campaigns of the top two women still in the race.

