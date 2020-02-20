Harry Reid: Brokered convention ‘not the end of the world’

Reid said he doesn’t think anyone should encourage some of the more moderate candidates to drop out so their supporters could coalesce around one candidate. He said he thinks progressive favorite Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders can win the election and beat Trump.

Sanders, who is well positioned heading into Nevada’s Saturday caucuses, was a “stunningly good” chairman of the budget committee in the U.S. Senate, Reid said.

Reid said he’s not a fan of Sanders’ signature “Medicare for All” health care proposal, moving the country to a government-run insurance system, and repeated his doubts that it could pass Congress.

“I worked so hard on Obamacare — harder than I worked on any other one thing,” Reid said. “Obamacare is the law. The Republicans have pecked away at it and damaged it. But what we have to do is strengthen Obamacare. Public option with that would make it even better.”

He also said he recommended years ago that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, be put on the U.S. Supreme Court because she is “brilliant” and “one of the finest minds I’ve ever dealt with.”

“Amy is a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

Reid had compliments for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and philanthropist Tom Steyer, the two billionaires in the Democratic race. He said they’re not doing anything illegal or wrong by pouring millions of their money into their campaigns, but he’d like to see laws changed to get money out of politics.

While Bloomberg is a former Republican, Reid said he considers him a Democrat and said Bloomberg wanted to be a Democrat when he first ran for New York City mayor, but “the Democratic powers to be in New York wouldn’t let him.”

“He wanted to be a Democrat. There’s no question about that.”