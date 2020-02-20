UNF Poll: Michael Bloomberg was only Democrat leading Donald Trump in Florida

Among Democratic candidates, Michael Bloomberg would clearly win Florida from President Donald Trump while others would either be in a dead heat or be behind the President, according to a new poll released Thursday by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

The poll was taken last week through Tuesday, meaning the survey was completed before Wednesday night’s Democratic candidates’ debate nationally televised from Las Vegas, where almost universal observation concluded that the former New York City Mayor and his campaign took a severe beating.

Nonetheless, Trump supporters have to like the president’s chances if Democrats nominate former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, or Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to the new survey.

The UNF poll, done in conjunction with First Coast News [WTLV, channel 12 in Jacksonville,] found Bloomberg leading Trump 50% to 44% in a hypothetical pairing. Biden leads Trump 49% to 48%, essentially tied, within the poll’s margin of error. Trump literally ties Sanders, with each polling 48% in their matchup; and Warren, with each polling 47%. Trump leads Buttigieg 49% to 45%; and Klobuchar, 48% to 44%.

The live telephone poll was taken from Feb. 10 through Tuesday of 725 Florida registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.6%.

The lab did not test opinions for two other Democrats, California businessman Tom Steyer or Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“Apart from Bloomberg’s lead, the other top candidates for the Democratic party are either tied or losing to Trump,” Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab, stated in a news release issued by the lab. “Given the amount of money Bloomberg has poured into advertising in Florida, it isn’t surprising that he is doing well, but considering the relative weakness of the other candidates this is a pretty positive poll result for Donald Trump.”

Trump is tied or leading against most of the Democrats despite being slightly underwater in Florida voters’ views of the job he’s doing as President.

Overall, Trump drew “strongly approve” or “somewhat approve” from 47%, and “strongly disapprove” or somewhat disapprove” from 51%. Viewed a little deeper, more voters strongly disapproved of Trump’s job performance [41 %,] than strongly approved [31%.] By party, 87% of Republicans approve, 43% of independent voters, and 14% of Democrats.

UNF also asked for approval ratings on Florida’s two Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Rubio’s overall job performance ratings: 49% approve, 36% disapprove.

Scott’s: 44% approve, 36% disapprove.