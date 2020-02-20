Two dozen lobbying firms randomly picked for 2020 audits

fbpx
Some notable lobbying firms are set to be audited this year.

on

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee has selected the lobbying firms whose compensation reports it will audit this year.

The committee randomly chose 14 Legislative branch firms and 12 Executive branch firms. The most notable firms picked include Schale Communications, Greenberg Traurig and Sunrise Consulting Group, which are all Legislative branch lobbying groups. Crisafulli Consulting is an executive branch firm.

Greenberg Traurig is one of a handful of lobbying firms that routinely breaks the $1 million mark in legislative lobbying compensation. The firm boasted total earnings of $7.7 million in 2018. The four lobbying compensation reports they posted for legislative lobbying work make up $4.5 million in earnings, while their executive branch efforts netted another $3.2 million.

Sunrise Consulting Group earned an estimated $140,000 in the third quarter of 2019. More than half of the legislative tally came from four clients that paid around $15,000 each for the quarter: the Florida Bail Agents Association, Hernando County School Board, Pasco Hernando State College Foundation and Seven Diamonds.

Sunrise Consulting indicated its Q3 legislative earnings fell between $100,000 and $250,000 while its executive report showed up to $50,000 more.

To come up with this year’s firms, the staff of the Auditor General’s Office generated two lists of random numbers that were matched to alphabetical lists of the 446 legislative branch lobbying firms and the 370 executive branch lobbying firms, in order to meet the 3% audit requirement for each branch.

Additional firms were selected in case it’s determined one of the other firms can’t be audited. Of those, Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies, LSN Partners, Pittman Law Group, and Enwright Rimes are the most prominent. The audits are set to begin on or after March 16th.

 Jeff Johnston and Amanda Stewart announced the formation of Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies late last year. They have decades of experience in Florida politics.

Former Department of Economic Opportunity head Cissy Proctor is leading the LSN’s expansion, at their new Tallahassee office. 

 Legislative branch Firms

Schale Communications

Mark G. Flanagan

Singleton Consulting, LLC

Greenberg Traurig PA

Schoolhouse Consulting Group Inc

Ard Shirley & Rudolph PA

Guilday Law, P.A.

Joseph S. Shuler

Yosher Strategies LLC

The Mathis Group

Shabbir Safdar

Alice M. Vickers

Sunrise Consulting Group

Robert D. Trammell

Executive branch Firms

Governmental Consulting

Timmins Consulting LLC

Fowler White Burnett

Brewton Plante PA

Crisafulli Consulting, LLC

Theresa Bulger

Glenn A. Bedonie CPA, P.A.

Solaris Consulting

cjt Strategies, LLC

Fess Consulting LLC

Diana Hadi Padgett Governmental Consultant

Wilson & Associates LLC

Additional legislative branch firms

— Conforme Nappi, P.A.

— Panza Maurer & Maynard PA

— RFJ Governmental Consultants

— LSN Partners, LLC

— McQuone Consulting

— Pittman Law Group PL 

— Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies, LLC

Additional executive branch firms 

— Robert M. Levy & Associates Inc 

— Capital Strategies Inc 

— Richard Kravitz LSN Partners, LLC 

— Pittman Law Group PL 

— Enwright Rimes Consulting, Inc.

Drew Wilson contributed to this report.

Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

