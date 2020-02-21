Hillsborough family sues county over alleged negligence at Westchase Rec Center

A Hillsborough County family is suing the county over injuries their son sustained while under Parks and Recreation Department care.

Junior Cermeno, when he was 12 years old, was allegedly playing near the basketball courts at Westchase Recreation Center when an older child approached him and began a verbal altercation.

The boy, who was named in the lawsuit but whom Florida Politics is not naming due to his age and the fact that allegations in pending civil suits are not proven, had allegedly previous bullied Cermeno. According to the lawsuit, the family complained about the alleged bullying to workers at the rec center.

The older boy allegedly picked Cermeno up and slammed him to the ground. His family — Alvaro Antonio Cermeno and Amanda Faye Cermeno — say their son was unattended at the center.

After the altercation, another child reportedly went inside to retrieve a worker who responded to the injured Cermeno. The lawsuit claims that worker worsened Cermeno’s injury by attempting to straighten the boy’s foot, which they claim caused an audible crack.

Had the employee been present in the first place, they argue, Cermeno’s injury may not have occurred.

The family now seeks damages in excess of $30,000 plus attorney and other legal fees from the county due to negligent care on behalf of county staff.

The family first notified the county of their intent to sue in 2016, the same year the alleged incident occurred. However, the lawsuit was not filed in Hillsborough County Court until Feb. 4 of this year. The lawsuit indicates plaintiffs waited the prescribed six months after notifying the county of its intended action, though that window has long since passed.

It’s unclear why the family waited nearly four years to file suit. A representative from Hillsborough County did not immediately respond to a request for comment or clarification on the incident. Government agencies do not typically comment on pending litigation.