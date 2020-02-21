New Florida Majority to call, canvass for Elizabeth Warren in South Florida

The left-leaning group New Florida Majority is set to turn out in South Florida this weekend to support Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

New Florida Majority endorsed Warren for President in November. Now, the group is setting up five different events aiming to promote support for Warren across South Florida through the weekend.

Those events begin Friday evening in Doral. Supporters will gather at Doral Hub to reach Hispanic voters.

The group will hold a trio of events on Saturday. At 10 a.m., New Florida Majority members will canvass at the Sistrunk Festival in Fort Lauderdale. That effort will run through 2 p.m.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., supporters will host a “piñatas & tacos” event in Hallandale Beach. Both of those events will take place in Broward County.

The final Saturday event will be in Miami-Dade County. A “Walk for Warren” will take place in South Dade from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Supporters will discuss “racial justice, health care, criminal justice reform, a Green New Deal, and more,” according to the Facebook page for the event.

On Sunday, Palm Beach County supporters can attend a “Canvass for Warren” event in Delray Beach. It’s scheduled to run from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

New Florida Majority has set goals this weekend to knock on more than 17,000 doors, call or text 60,000 voters and “reach up to 500,000 voters through targeted radio and digital ads.”

The group also has several other events lined up extending into next week.

The Florida presidential primary will take place Tuesday, March 17.

Ahead of that primary date, New Florida Majority hopes to reach 600,000 Latinx, Black, Haitian, young voters and women of color in south Florida and north Florida.

Warren remains one of the top contenders in the Democratic presidential primary as candidates battle for the chance to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Warren sits in third place in terms of delegates earned after voting in Iowa and New Hampshire. The Nevada Caucus will take place Saturday.