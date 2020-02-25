Lobbying Compensation: Holland & Knight topped $1.9M in 2019 earnings

Holland & Knight landed $1.91 million in lobbying fees last year, newly filed compensation reports show.

There were a total of 83 clients who took out contracts for lobbying work with Holland & Knight last year. Out of those, 41 retained the firm for legislative lobbying services. That amounted to $1.21 million in pay on the legislative side of Holland & Knight’s 2019 revenue estimate.

Meanwhile, the firm signed 42 clients who sought executive lobbying services. Those contracts combined to $705,000 in median earnings.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments to the Florida Lobbyist Registration and Compensation database. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue last year.

Holland & Knight’s top client on the legislative side was State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. The insurance giant, headquartered in Bloomington, Ill., paid $120,000 in fees to the lobbying firm last year.

The medical industry also saw some of the top paying legislative clients for Holland & Knight. Both Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida provided the firm with $70,000 in yearly pay.

Another eight companies paid Holland & Knight $60,000 each for legislative lobbying work in 2019, including Wawa, Osceola County, Florida Brewers Guild and several other medical-related companies.

A dozen companies and organizations that hired Holland & Knight showed up at the $20,000 level.

Wawa appeared again on Holland & Knight’s executive lobbying list of clients. Wawa and the National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. topped that list as they each paid $60,000 for executive work.

Another 19 companies or organizations paid $20,000 each for executive lobbying services. Many of those clients also appeared on the legislative list, though there were occasional outliers such as the Hillsborough Area Reginal Transit Authority.

Holland & Knight employed eight lobbyists who worked for the firm for the entirety of 2019 while another two worked for a portion of the year.

The Holland & Knight lobbyists included: Joshua Aubuchon, Kimberly Case, Lawrence Curtin, Mark Delegal, Bob Martinez, George Meros, Lawrence Sellers and Richard Stephens. The partial-year assists came from Janna Lhota and Andrew Marcus.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.