fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Lobbying Compensation: Holland & Knight topped $1.9M in 2019 earnings

Headlines Influence

Ascension could help more Michael victims if lawmakers restore funding

Influence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group reeled in $15.4 million in 2019

Headlines Influence

FACCE time: Nikki Fried announces roster for energy council

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis cold on vacation rental preemption

Headlines Influence

Univ. of Florida gets Florida Poly and New College under latest version of controversial legislation

Influence

Lobbying Compensation: Holland & Knight topped $1.9M in 2019 earnings

Holland & Knight represented 83 clients last year.

on

Holland & Knight landed $1.91 million in lobbying fees last year, newly filed compensation reports show.

There were a total of 83 clients who took out contracts for lobbying work with Holland & Knight last year. Out of those, 41 retained the firm for legislative lobbying services. That amounted to $1.21 million in pay on the legislative side of Holland & Knight’s 2019 revenue estimate.

Meanwhile, the firm signed 42 clients who sought executive lobbying services. Those contracts combined to $705,000 in median earnings.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments to the Florida Lobbyist Registration and Compensation database. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue last year.

Holland & Knight’s top client on the legislative side was State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. The insurance giant, headquartered in Bloomington, Ill., paid $120,000 in fees to the lobbying firm last year.

The medical industry also saw some of the top paying legislative clients for Holland & Knight. Both Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida provided the firm with $70,000 in yearly pay.

Another eight companies paid Holland & Knight $60,000 each for legislative lobbying work in 2019, including Wawa, Osceola County, Florida Brewers Guild and several other medical-related companies.

A dozen companies and organizations that hired Holland & Knight showed up at the $20,000 level.

Wawa appeared again on Holland & Knight’s executive lobbying list of clients. Wawa and the National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. topped that list as they each paid $60,000 for executive work.

Another 19 companies or organizations paid $20,000 each for executive lobbying services. Many of those clients also appeared on the legislative list, though there were occasional outliers such as the Hillsborough Area Reginal Transit Authority.

Holland & Knight employed eight lobbyists who worked for the firm for the entirety of 2019 while another two worked for a portion of the year.

The Holland & Knight lobbyists included: Joshua Aubuchon, Kimberly Case, Lawrence Curtin, Mark Delegal, Bob Martinez, George Meros, Lawrence Sellers and Richard Stephens. The partial-year assists came from Janna Lhota and Andrew Marcus.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.