Suits for Session returns to the Capitol today

Suits, blazers, blouses, dresses and more are fair game for the annual donation drive.

on

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this year, but when exactly’s too soon for spring cleaning? If Volunteer Florida and Uber have anything to say about it, Tuesday’s a perfect time to start.

Suits for Session returns to the Capitol Tuesday for its fifth iteration. The annual clothing drive and service project encourages lawmakers, state agency employees, staff and locals to donate their new or gently-worn professional clothes to benefit Floridians in need.

“Suits for Session connects job-seekers with the resources they need for economic and career success,” Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram said.

Since 2016, Volunteer Florida and Uber have donated more than 16,000 articles of clothing across the state. And this year’s drive will benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay, Sulzbacher, CareerSource Chipola, CareerSource Gulf Coast and others.

“Supporting Floridians re-entering the workforce and gaining meaningful employment is a goal we all share and [are] proud to help coordinate in local communities,” said Uber senior public policy manager Stephanie Smith.

Suits for Session accepts full suits, blazers, blouses, shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, ties, belts, shoe and handbags.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, CEO Jimmy Patronis, DEM director Jared Moskowitz, EFI president and CEO Jamal Sowell and others donated clothing.

“My administration is committed to supporting workforce development and removing barriers to opportunity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I thank Volunteer Florida and Uber for spearheading this event which empowers Floridians seeking to advance their careers.”

Volunteer Florida and more than two dozen partnered groups began accepting donations at the start of the month. But Tuesday, donors can bring their closet-hogging items to the Capitol’s third-floor Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suits for Session 2019 targeted Panhandle communities affected by Hurricane Michael. That drive collected 5,769 items of clothing, more than half of which were women’s attire.

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

