fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Jane Castor reaches union agreements with police, fire and transit

Headlines Tampa Bay

Biff Burger closed last week due to flies

Headlines Tampa Bay

Susan Taylor Martin retires from the Tampa Bay Times after illustrious career

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough family sues county over alleged negligence at Westchase Rec Center

Headlines Tampa Bay

As Bob Gualtieri launches reelection campaign, the Pinellas Sheriff has extensive resume to tout

Headlines Tampa Bay

Chad Chronister officially in for second term as Hillsborough's top cop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reaches labor agreements with all three city unions.

Tampa Bay

Jane Castor reaches union agreements with police, fire and transit

The agreements include across the board raises.

on

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and her staff have reached an agreement with the city’s three labor unions for its next three-year labor contract.

The agreements with the Amalgamated Transit Union, Police Benevolent Association and International Association of Fire Fighters include across the board raises, updates to leave of absence policies, more time to respond disciplinary action and some increases to various industry allowances for tools.

“This is a very exciting time for Tampa and the passage and final sign off of these three union contracts are paramount to maintaining our exceptional level of service across the city,” Castor said of the negotiations.

With her latest accomplishment, Castor has reached a major union agreement, finalized a $1 billion budget and gotten approved the city’s single largest infrastructure project in its history within the first year of her administration.

The union agreements with all three groups are mostly similar. They include 3% raises across the board for workers.

Conversa_728x90

They also added protected classes to the city’s non-discrimination clause based on creed and and military status. The city had already added protections for gender and sexual orientation for the 2016-2019 labor agreement.

For fire fighters, the city will now use military leave in calculations for overtime pay.

The ATU president will receive a 10% salary increase while he or she is serving in that capacity to compensate for the additional workload.

ATU employees will also get paid an extra hour for testifying in court on city-related matters if such testimony occurs outside the employee’s normal working hours.

Those workers will also receive an additional $1 per hour for premium shift work.

Shift premium for police will go rise from 85 cents an hour to 90 cents for night shifts and from $1.21 to $1.26 for overnight shifts.

The ATU agreement increases the amount of time an arrested employee can take a leave of absence to deal with his or her charge from 60 days to 90 and gives employees who are acquitted 10 days to request their job back, up from five.

For disciplinary matters, ATU employees must now be given three working days’ notice of a hearing, up from 48-hours. If an employee is asked to write a letter explaining their action, they will not have 48-hours to complete it, up from just 24.

The ATU agreement also increases the maximum use of personal sick leave from eight hours to 16.

Crime scene technicians with the Tampa Police Department will now receive a $350 a year allowance for tools. Previously only workers like mechanics received a tool allowance.

In addition to the 3% raises, fire employees receiving a promotion must also receive a minimum 3% raise for their new position.

That contract also now allows points for promotion calculations based on seniority and education and it reduces the minimum hour eligibility for promotions, making it easier for workers to move up in their jobs.

The PBA contract requires a new policy by March 31 for sick leave sharing to help employees suffering major illness or injury.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.