fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa installs second 'Crosswalks to Classrooms' in effort to eradicate traffic-related injuries

Headlines Influence

Prison sentence mitigation bill expands in Senate panel

Emails & Opinions Headlines

State should consider proven solutions for school panic alarms

Headlines South Florida

Broward bidding process for county's vending machines could leave plenty of money on the table

APolitical Headlines

Duke Energy installs one-millionth solar panel in Florida

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tim Nickens to retire this spring after 30-year career with the Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is making walking to school safer for kids with brightly painted crosswalks.

Headlines

Tampa installs second ‘Crosswalks to Classrooms’ in effort to eradicate traffic-related injuries

The brightly colored intersections are aimed at increasing driver attention.

on

In an effort to further the city’s Vision Zero plan, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor officially unveiled the city’s second Crosswalks to Classrooms location Tuesday morning.

Joined by students, parents and teachers from Dr. Carter G. Woodson pre-K through eighth grade Magnet School, Castor sauntered across the freshly painted crosswalk by local artist Jay Giroux.

The brightly colored crosswalk is meant to draw drivers’ attention to the intersection in order to keep kids safe as they cross to and from school.

The design also encourages youth literacy, featuring book titles throughout the walkway.

“The City of Tampa is fully committed to Vision Zero and a part of that commitment is ensuring our younger generation has safe routes to schools but also that they are educated about pedestrian safety,” Castor said.

The city’s Vision Zero plan aims to eradicate pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle fatalities citywide through a series of efforts including safer crosswalks, better street design and technology upgrades that make getting around safer in a city that consistently ranks at or near the top in pedestrian fatalities nationwide.

The latest Crosswalks to Classrooms location is at the intersection of East Yukon St. and North 22nd St.

The first crosswalk was painted at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Washington Street in downtown Tampa near the Rampello Magnet School.

“We have the distinction, the unfortunate distinction of being one of the worst communities in the nation for bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle fatalities,” Castor said. “We are here today to put an end to that,” Castor said at the first installation.

The improvements cost about $2,000 per intersection and take just a day to complete.

The city is strategically evaluating intersections to determine where to next improve sidewalks.

Tampa averages about 200 traffic-related fatalities per year, a number Castor vowed to eradicate as part of her campaign promises when she ran for Mayor last year.

The Vision Zero plan includes a multifaceted approached to road safety that seeks to eliminate fatalities by combining safe transportation planning, speed management, education and strategic planning and goal-setting. Castor said the city is already working on establishing its Vision Zero goals.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.