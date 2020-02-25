fbpx
Body cam captures 6-year-old’s tearful pleas during Orlando arrest

The arresting officer was later fired.

on

A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Orlando girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties around her wrists at a charter school.

The video Kaia RollKaia Roll’s family shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her Orlando charter school.

“What are those for?” Kaia asks about the zip ties in the video.

“They’re for you,” Officer Dennis Turner says before another officer tightens them around her wrists and Kaia begins weeping.

