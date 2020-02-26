Kathy Castor endorses Nancy Millan for Tax Collector

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is endorsing Nancy Millan for Hillsborough County Tax Collector, Millan’s campaign announced Wednesday.

Millan is running to replace incumbent Doug Belden who is retiring. She faces former Hillsborough County School Board member April Griffin in the Democratic primary. Republican TK Mathew is also running.

Castor represents Florida’s 14th Congressional District, including parts of Tampa and Hillsborough County.

“I am proud to endorse Nancy Millan for Hillsborough County Tax Collector,” Castor said. “Nancy has worked for our neighbors for over 30 years in the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and has helped to make the Office more efficient and more responsive to the people of Hillsborough County. I look forward to having Nancy Millan serve as a strong and effective public servant for our neighbors.”

Castor currently serves as chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, appointed to that position by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Prior to serving in Congress, Castor was a Hillsborough County Commissioner. She’s known. Millan for nearly 20 years.

Millan appears to be the establishment favorite to replace Belden. She’s raised more than. $95,000 so far compared to Griffin’s less than $18,000. Millan has also scooped up several high-profile endorsements including from Belden.

She also has support from Sen. Janet Cruz, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, Tampa City Council members Joe Citro and Charlie Miranda, Hillsborough County Clerk of Court Pat Frank, former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, former Sen. Betty Castor, former Tampa Mayors Pam Iorio and Bob Buckhorn and the local fire fighters unions for Hillsborough County and Tampa.

Millan has worked at the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office for 30 years, currently as the director of community relations. She worked her way up in the agency, beginning her career as an accounting clerk.

Her tenure with the agency has given her broad institutional knowledge. She’s a Certified Florida Collector Assistant and has certifications in Property Tax Administration, Management of a Florida Collector’s Office and Duties and Responsibilities of a Tax Collector and the Collection of Licenses, Taxes and Fees.

Millan also participated in the Certified Executive Leadership Academy through the Florida Tax Collector’s Association and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2005, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. She earned the Florida Tax Collector Education Forum Service Award in 2018.