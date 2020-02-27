Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On and off: Elizabeth Ryon has taken over for Tom Yeatman as staff director for the Senate Committee on Community Affairs. Ryon previously served as deputy staff director.

On: Deborah Martin is the new legislative assistant for Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz.

Off: Johnny Brown is no longer a legislative assistant for Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Benjamin Simmons is the new legislative assistant for Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson.

On and off: Nora Vinas has replaced Louis Arevalo as a legislative assistant for Miami Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodriguez.

On: Robert Heere is the new legislative assistant for St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

On and off: Erik Kverne is no longer attorney for the House Judiciary Committee. Ned Luczynski is the new staff director.

On: Melissa Tully is the new administrative lead for the House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions.

Off: Brianna Harvey is no longer district secretary for Delray Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

On and off: Megan Kelly has replaced Tory Renza as district secretary for Naples Republican Rep. Byron Donalds.

On: Yenisbel Vilorio is the new legislative assistant for South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez.

On: Armando Munero is the new district secretary for Miami-Dade County Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

On and off: Elizabeth Wilson has replaced Gabriel Harris as a legislative assistant for Sarasota Democratic Rep. Margaret Good.

On: Valerie McDonald is the new district secretary for Riverview Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley.

On and off: Nahja Dieudonne has replaced Joshua Mandall as district secretary for North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph. Liz Honorat is Joseph’s new legislative assistant.

On: Juan Carreras is the new district secretary for Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia.

On and off: James Mullen is returning as district secretary for Estero Republican Rep. Ray Rodrigues.

On and off: Tonya Miller has replaced Rachel Higgs and Jessica Hawley has replaced Chris Kingry as district secretaries for Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

Off: Joseph Darcy is no longer district secretary for Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith.

On and off: Frank DiMarco has replaced Kaley Slattery as legislative assistant for St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson. DiMarco previously served as a legislative assistant for Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

On and off: Tobey Houston has replaced Kahreem Golden as a legislative assistant for Windermere Democrat Rep. Geraldine Thompson.