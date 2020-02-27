fbpx
Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

The legislative wheels keep spinning.

on

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On and off: Elizabeth Ryon has taken over for Tom Yeatman as staff director for the Senate Committee on Community Affairs. Ryon previously served as deputy staff director.

On: Deborah Martin is the new legislative assistant for Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz.

Off: Johnny Brown is no longer a legislative assistant for Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Benjamin Simmons is the new legislative assistant for Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson.

On and off: Nora Vinas has replaced Louis Arevalo as a legislative assistant for Miami Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodriguez.

On: Robert Heere is the new legislative assistant for St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

On and off: Erik Kverne is no longer attorney for the House Judiciary Committee. Ned Luczynski is the new staff director.

On: Melissa Tully is the new administrative lead for the House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions.

Off: Brianna Harvey is no longer district secretary for Delray Beach Republican Rep. Mike Caruso.

On and off: Megan Kelly has replaced Tory Renza as district secretary for Naples Republican Rep. Byron Donalds.

On: Yenisbel Vilorio is the new legislative assistant for South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez.

On: Armando Munero is the new district secretary for Miami-Dade County Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

On and off: Elizabeth Wilson has replaced Gabriel Harris as a legislative assistant for Sarasota Democratic Rep. Margaret Good.

On: Valerie McDonald is the new district secretary for Riverview Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley.

On and off: Nahja Dieudonne has replaced Joshua Mandall as district secretary for North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph. Liz Honorat is Joseph’s new legislative assistant.

On: Juan Carreras is the new district secretary for Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia.

On and off: James Mullen is returning as district secretary for Estero Republican Rep. Ray Rodrigues.

On and off: Tonya Miller has replaced Rachel Higgs and Jessica Hawley has replaced Chris Kingry as district secretaries for Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

Off: Joseph Darcy is no longer district secretary for Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith.

On and off: Frank DiMarco has replaced Kaley Slattery as legislative assistant for St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson. DiMarco previously served as a legislative assistant for Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

On and off: Tobey Houston has replaced Kahreem Golden as a legislative assistant for Windermere Democrat Rep. Geraldine Thompson.

Phil Ammann is a St. Petersburg-based journalist, editor and blogger. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range included covering news, local government and entertainment reviews for Patch.com, technical articles, and profiles for BetterRVing Magazine as well as advice columns for a metaphysical website, among others. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in St. Pete with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached at phil.ammann@gmail.com.

