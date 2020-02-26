Longtime Pinellas Park City Councilmember Patti Johnson dies after battle with cancer

fbpx
Pinellas Park City Councilwoman Patti Johnson died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Johnson was an icon in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park City Council member Patti Johnson passed away Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, Tampa Bay Reporter reported.

Johnson was first elected to the Pinellas Park City Council in 2012 and then reelected in 2014 and 2018. Prior to that, Johnson served on the city’s Board of Adjustment for five years and on the Code Enforcement Board for six years.

Johnson also worked as an elder care consultant and court-appointed guardian.

She’s survived by her husband, Del Johnson, daughter Patti Gail Fielder and granddaughter Amber Fiedler.

Johnson and her husband owned Amber Glen Equestrian Center and Amber Glen Feed Depot in Pinellas Park.

“We are all helpless in the face of grief and our city is devastated by the loss of Councilwoman Johnson,” Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra Bradbury told Tampa Bay Reporter. “We as a city will continue to pray that He will provide peace and comfort to Patti’s family at this time. It has truly been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Pinellas Park alongside Patti and no words can describe how deeply she will be missed.”

Despite her illness, Johnson was serving on the Florida League of Cities Financial and Taxation Legislative Committee and on the board of trustees for the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust.

Johnson also chaired the transportation disadvantaged committee for the Pinellas Metropolitan Planning Organization and served on the board for the Greater Pinellas County Fair as well as for the Boys & Girls Clubs Suncoast chapter.

“Our Hearts are Heavy as an Entire City Mourns the Loss of Councilwoman Patricia “Patti” Johnson. Councilwoman Johnson was one of the City of Pinellas Park’s most formidable leaders and will be deeply missed by all. The Mayor, City Council, City Administration and staff hold her family close to their hearts during this time of great sadness,” the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Services for Johnson have not yet been announced.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

