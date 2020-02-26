fbpx
In this July 2016 photo made available by Laurie Giordano, her son Zachary and her daughter Vanessa sit together an an undisclosed location. Zach, a rising junior at a high school in Florida, collapsed while at a football practice in the summer of 2017. He died 11 days later. On Wednesday, April 26, 2020, a Florida legislative committee honored the teenager by renaming a proposed law after him that would put safety measures in place to protect student athletes from deadly heat strokes. (Laurie Giordano via AP)
In this July 2016 photo made available by Laurie Giordano, her son Zachary and her daughter Vanessa sit together an an undisclosed location. Zach, a rising junior at a high school in Florida, collapsed while at a football practice in the summer of 2017. He died 11 days later. On Wednesday, April 26, 2020, a Florida legislative committee honored the teenager by renaming a proposed law after him that would put safety measures in place to protect student athletes from deadly heat strokes. (Laurie Giordano via AP)

Lawmakers honor fallen high school football player

The bill is now named The Zachary Martin Act.

On the football field, Zach Martin was a protector — a 300-pound, 6-foot-4 offensive lineman who kept his quarterback safe from a rush of incoming blows.

Now in death, the teenager will be forever known as a protector after lawmakers acted Wednesday to honor him by renaming a bill that would require public schools across Florida to do more to protect athletes from deadly heat strokes.

Two summers ago, Martin collapsed after running sprints with his teammates in the sweltering South Florida heat. Minutes later, the 16-year-old was in the hospital, where he died 11 days later.

