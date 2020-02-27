fbpx
Saudi military students resume US flight training

Training restarted after enhanced safety restrictions went into place.

Military students from Saudi Arabia have resumed flight training at U.S. bases, nearly three months after a Saudi trainee shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement that flight training for the Saudi students resumed Tuesday. The training for about 850 Saudis at multiple U.S. bases was suspended December 10, four days after the deadly shooting.

Operational training, such as flying and other non-classroom instruction, was allowed to restart once additional safety restrictions were put in place.

  1. Ward Posey

    February 27, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Goddamn it; The Saudis are not our friends and or our allies. Wake up: These monsters did 9/11, attacked us in Pensacola, aided in the attack on GIs in Texas. They are our enemy. What do you not understand, read your History read about Wahabism (the Saudi state religion) The US leadership are total idiots to continue to train their soldiers and pilots so they can mount another attack on America. I know most of our corrupt politicians (both parties) will sell us to the Saudis for money , any politician who does business with the Saudis should be jailed for treason, immediately. My family lost friends and neighbors in 9/11, I will never make peace with those sand maggots. I want that nation gone. This generation of appeasers who run the country make me sick. My father and his generation are turning over in their graves as they see the US make the same dumb mistakes they did prior to WWII. In addition to see the cowardice in our government from the executive on down vis-a-vis the sucking up to the Saudis would drive them to drink.

