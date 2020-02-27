Saudi military students resume US flight training

The Navy said new policies prohibit the possession of personally owned firearms by international students and limit foreign nationals to their assigned bases and facilities. International students must agree to the new policies in order to participate in U.S. training.
“The Navy is making every effort to minimize disruptions to our foreign national partners while implementing the revised security initiatives,” the Navy statement said.
In addition, a new continuous review process is also being implemented by March 13. That new monitoring, which was ordered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is intended to allow U.S. officials to pick up on signs of radicalization or other problematic behavior that might not have been apparent when the student entered the training program.
The shooting at Pensacola, in which Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people, focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and exposed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.
Early last month, the Justice Department announced that 21 Saudi military students were sent home after a review of all Saudi trainees. The 21, including an undisclosed number at Pensacola, had posted jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography,” including in internet chat rooms, officials said. None is accused of having had advance knowledge of the Dec. 6 shooting or having helped the gunman carry it out.
Ward Posey
February 27, 2020 at 9:26 am
Goddamn it; The Saudis are not our friends and or our allies. Wake up: These monsters did 9/11, attacked us in Pensacola, aided in the attack on GIs in Texas. They are our enemy. What do you not understand, read your History read about Wahabism (the Saudi state religion) The US leadership are total idiots to continue to train their soldiers and pilots so they can mount another attack on America. I know most of our corrupt politicians (both parties) will sell us to the Saudis for money , any politician who does business with the Saudis should be jailed for treason, immediately. My family lost friends and neighbors in 9/11, I will never make peace with those sand maggots. I want that nation gone. This generation of appeasers who run the country make me sick. My father and his generation are turning over in their graves as they see the US make the same dumb mistakes they did prior to WWII. In addition to see the cowardice in our government from the executive on down vis-a-vis the sucking up to the Saudis would drive them to drink.